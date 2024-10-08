Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks preseason preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds October 8
The Indiana Pacers kick off their 2024 preseason slate with a battle against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. There is some nice synergy to this outing for Indiana — the Hawks were the final team they played in the regular season last year, and the Pacers handled Atlanta during the 2023-24 season.
Preseason action isn't about wins and losses, it's more about getting tuned up for the regular season. The Pacers, who have a ton of continuity, will hope to hit the ground running. "It felt like we could leave tomorrow on the road and be good," forward Jarace Walker said after his team's first practice session of training camp.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports+, NBA TV
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight favorites as they are currently -1.5 in the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 226.5.
Pacers vs Hawks Injury Report
Official injury reports are not released for preseason games. Indiana players James Wiseman, Isaiah Jackson, and Johnny Furphy all have been dealing with ailments during training camp.
Star players
Tyrese Haliburton: The Pacers All-NBA point guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game last season.
Pascal Siakam: The two-time All-Star averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers last year.
Trae Young: The Hawks three-time All-Star floor general averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game in 2023-24.
