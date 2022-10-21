Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look for first win of season vs San Antonio Spurs

Tonight, two teams hunting for their first win of the 2022-23 season will descend upon Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are just 0-1, but someone is getting their first win of the season on Friday night.

Each team has floundered as play-in level squads in recent seasons, but both groups have pivoted toward a rebuild and project to finish near the bottom of the standings this season. It will be a battle of the rebuilds.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southwest

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites with a spread of -2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 232.5.

Pacers vs Spurs Injury Report

For Indiana, Aaron Nesmith (left foot) and Jalen Smith (right knee) are questionable. They both played in Indiana's season opener vs Washington.

Daniel Theis (right knee) remains out, he has yet to play in a game for the blue and gold. Myles Turner, who injured his left ankle warming up on opening night, is out.

For San Antonio, there are no players on the injury report.

Key Matchups

Keldon Johnson vs Chris Duarte: Johnson is the Spurs best scorer, and their most potent offensive weapon. He can create his own shot in a way that other San Antonio players can't, and Duarte (or whoever is defending Johnson) will need to defend well.

Duarte struggled on opening night, scoring just five points and being a game-worst -13. He, and the Pacers, will hope he can put together a more complete game in the Pacers second performance. If preseason is any indication, Duarte should be much better on average over the course of the season.

Bennedict Mathurin vs Josh Richardson: Richardson is the best on-ball defender that Mathurin has gone against since entering the NBA. The rookie has been extremely promising in his first few performances, but if he can keep up with the veteran Richardson on both ends, that would suggest that he is already a quality player at the professional level regardless of matchup.

Richardson is talented enough on offense that Mathurin will have to defend effectively. That battle on the second unit could swing the game.