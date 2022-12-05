Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to recapture footing against defending champs

The Indiana Pacers will travel to the Bay and take on the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors tonight. The Warriors have been playing incredibly well of late while the Pacers have lost four out of five.

Indiana is 12-11 and hoping to remain over .500 before returning home from their grueling road trip. The 13-11 Warriors, meanwhile, have climbed into sixth in the Western Conference after winning five out of their last six games, and Stephen Curry looks like an MVP candidate.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 10 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Bay Area

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are huge underdogs as they are +11.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 236.5.

Pacers vs Warriors Injury Report

The Pacers played in Portland last night, so they have not released an injury report yet. Center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery), wing Chris Duarte (left ankle), and guard Tyrese Haliburton (left groin) will likely be out. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts, though both of them played last night against the Trail Blazers. T.J. McConnell missed last night's game with an illness, so his status is still to be determined.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala is out while Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are questionable.

Key Matchups

Andrew Nembhard vs Stephen Curry: Nembhard usually draws the defensive assignment of the opposing team's best perimeter player, and in tonight's game, that will be Curry.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.8 points per game for Golden State, which would be the second-best mark of his career. He is currently knocking down 44.1% of 11.9 three-point attempts per game. Defending him is nearly impossible thanks to his ability to move off-ball and his unbelievable scoring prowess. Nembhard will have his hands full, and he may have to run the show on the other end of the court.

Jalen Smith vs Draymond Green: Smith is in the midst of a solid road trip for the Pacers, one in which he has averaged nearly 15 points per game on 51.1% shooting. After slumping a bit in the middle of November, the young center has found some consistency.

Tonight, he may find himself matched up with one of the great team defenders and offensive engines of all time in Green. Smith cannot lose focus for even one second on either end of the court tonight, or the Warriors four-time All-Star will punish the Pacers.