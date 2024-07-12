Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets summer league preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds July 12
The Indiana Pacers kick off 2024 summer league play on Friday afternoon with a battle against the Brooklyn Nets. It's the first chance for Pacers fans to watch new draft picks Johnny Furphy, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman.
Tonight is the first of five games for the blue and gold in Las Vegas. They'll be coached by Jannero Pargo for the second-straight season and have a roster filled with recent draft picks. It's a big summer league for the Pacers, and it begins tonight
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to watch: NBA TV
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight favorites as they are currently -1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 178.5.
Pacers vs Nets Injury Report
The NBA hasn't released official injury reports for summer league action. Indiana is fully healthy, by all accounts.
Key Matchup
Jarace Walker vs Jalen Wilson: Two 2023 draft picks will face off as Walker and Wilson hit the hardwood. The Nets are rebuilding and the Pacers are hoping Walker takes a step forward, so this is a pivotal game for both players as they look to establish themselves ahead of their second season.
- The Indiana Pacers gave Pascal Siakam no reason to leave, and now he has a new home. CLICK HERE.
- Johnny Furphy thinks his maturity, off-ball movement, and motivation will make him a good fit with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle hopes to see motor, rebounding, defense from Jarace Walker this summer . CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard makes Team Canada 2024 Olympic roster. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers