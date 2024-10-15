The major moments and plays from Indiana Pacers preseason loss to Memphis Grizzlies
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers were finally home for the first time of the 2024-25 campaign on Monday night. They hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in front of Indianapolis fans, and both teams were coming off of a win.
The Pacers were missing Tyrese Haliburton, Johnny Furphy, T.J. McConnell, Pascal Siakam, and Aaron Nesmith for the action. They had to drastically change their rotation with rest and injuries keeping guys out, but that also gave the blue and gold a chance to experiment.
Here's what went down in Pacers vs Grizzlies.
First Quarter
- With several starters and shot creators out, Indiana started the game with Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner on the floor.
- Desmond Bane opened the scoring with two points for Memphis.
- The Grizzlies raced ahead 5-0, and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle took a quick timeout. His team looked unmotivated early.
- Memphis expanded their lead to 11-0. They made three outside shots in the first three-ish minutes.
- Nembhard opened the scoring for the Pacers with a triple.
- Carlisle called another timeout with his team down 10 at 15-5. They were playing slow and weren't able to get into the open floor the way they usually do.
- After making a few substitutions, the Grizzlies slowed down. Indiana's bench wasn't doing much better, but they found enough success to cut the lead down to single digits.
- Indiana brought in more reserves and watched their deficit grow quickly. They were down 14 late in the period. Offense was a chore for the blue and gold.
- Zach Edey scored six-straight points for the Grizzlies late in the quarter. He was tough to contain.
Score after one period: Grizzlies 31, Pacers 17
Second Quarter
- Isaiah Jackson hit a short-range floater over a defender early in the quarter to keep Indiana within ten. His added range is a storyline to watch for the Pacers this season.
- The reserves continued to chip into the Grizzlies edge and got the score down to 31-25 before some starters came back in.
- Despite some quality plays and finishes from Turner, the Grizzlies kept rolling in the middle of the quarter and were up by eight after a flagrant foul from Mathurin on Jake LaRavia.
- After watching their lead shrink as low as four, the Grizzlies surged and were up by 13 with four minutes left in the half. Edey was a force for the visitors.
- Indiana didn't quit fighting, though, and a nice stretch from Nembhard with some baskets and tidy passes helped keep the game close.
- Turner continued to be the Pacers best source of offense, reaching 12 points with about two minutes left in the first half. He had seven rebounds as well.
- Bane gave Indiana trouble again down the stretch of the second period.
Score after two frames: Grizzlies 60, Pacers 49. Turner led Indiana at the time with 12 points.
Third Quarter
- A few quick buckets from Mathurin and Enrique Freeman helped the Pacers trim the score margin to start the second half.
- Bane and Edey were just too much for the blue and gold. They were tough to contain all night, and that continued into the early parts of the second half.
- While Memphis had a consistent attack going, James Wiseman was the only thing really clicking for the Pacers. He hit his first five shots to keep the game somewhat close.
- Offensive rebounds were the difference for the Grizzlies for much of this game. Despite similar shooting percentages and turnover numbers, Memphis had eight more offensive rebounds and 12 more shot attempts with about one minute left in the third frame.
- Ben Sheppard hit a three late in quarter three right in front of the Pacers bench. It got his teammates hyped up.
Score after three quarters: Grizzlies 91, Pacers 78
Fourth Quarter
- Cole Swider opened the scoring for the Pacers in the fourth quarter with a triple.
- Memphis scored seven points in under 90 seconds to start the final period and took a 17-point lead.
- Yuki Kawamura had little trouble getting into the lane and was giving the Pacers some trouble. He had five assists after a few minutes in the fourth quarter.
- Sheppard had an impressive drive through the defense that once again got his teammates excited. He has been impressive during training camp.
- Walker dropped in a long two-point jumper for his second made shot of the game. He was having a rough shooting night to that point.
- A three from Swider followed by a basket from Walker had the Pacers within seven with under five minutes to go.
- Walker got hot down the stretch of the final frame. He got to the rim and finished plays while making jumpers. Indiana was running out of time to win, though.
- A late missed rebound with about one minute to go was the dagger for the Pacers and crushed all of their late momentum.
The final score was 120-116. Bane and Edey both had 23 points while the Pacers were led by 15 from Walker. The Pacers finish up preseason play on Thursday with a home tilt against the Charlotte Hornets.
