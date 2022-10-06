CJ McCollum Out for Pelicans' Home Preseason Opener

The Pelicans released their injury report with 2 players out and 3 questionable for Friday night's game.

The New Orleans Pelicans open their home preseason opener without the services of guard CJ McCollum. McCollum is dealing with ankle soreness and the team is being precautionary with him moving forward.

The injury landed him on the list before Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, although he did play in that one. McCollum played 15 minutes and finished with 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

As he rehabs from his torn ACL last season, Kira Lewis Jr. is also out again. He is getting closer and closer to ramping up his work to participate in 5-on-5 drills, which is a welcome sight.

The Pelicans list Brandon Ingram again as questionable with a toe injury that prevented him from playing in Chicago.

Trey Murphy III is dealing with right foot soreness and is listed as questionable for Friday night after missing the preseason opener in against the Bulls.

Herb Jones is a new entry and is questionable with a rib contusion. Jones suffered the injury in the first half on Tuesday and did not return after playing 12 minutes. He scored 8 points while also dishing out 2 assists. Coach Green said Jones did practice on Thursday and looked good. "He looked fine in practice, (But) we'll continue to monitor where he is (physically). We just want to make sure we're being safe based on how he feels after a practice day."

Pelicans fans hoping to finally see the Big 3 of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will have to wait a bit longer. The Pelicans technically don't play another home preseason game.

Their final "home" game is a match versus the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham, Alabama. New Orleans will host its first regular-season home game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23.

