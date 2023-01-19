Heat Scorch Pelicans In Blowout Win

New Orleans, La.- New Orleans returned home on Wednesday night, but it didn't result in their usual winning ways. The Pelicans were previously 17-5 at home before the Heat's 124-98 blowout victory.

Not much went right for New Orleans from the game's opening tip. Miami jumped out early, culminating their 36-23 first-quarter lead with a 13-0 run. The Pelicans never recovered and never got the lead under single digits again.

New Orleans was once again playing without three starters. Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring), and Herb Jones (back) were all sidelined once again. Ingram is reportedly "close" to returning, while Williamson is slated to be re-evaluated next week. The Pelicans are now 3-7 in their last ten games.

The win for the Heat is the 5th straight against New Orleans, and these teams will meet again on Sunday in Miami. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 21 points on 8/17 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas recorded another double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. New Orleans's main issue was they could not stop the Heat from scoring in the paint.

Miami dished out a season-high 37 assists and dominated the paint. The Heat scored 64 paint points and continually put pressure on the Pelicans' defense with their constant pick and rolls.

Miami's balanced offense had 7 players in double-figures, shooting 53% for the game. Bam Adebayo was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, and the Heat's bench outscored New Orleans 49-33.

New Orleans committed 18 turnovers that the Heat converted into 24 points. When they were not turning the ball over, they still had trouble scoring against Miami's stingy defense.

The Heat, a defensive-minded team, and ranked last in the NBA in points per game. They turned up the offensive Heat and scored the second most they've scored all season on the road.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans failed to score 30 points in any quarter of this game.

New Orleans will head back on the road for two games this weekend before heading home for three straight games. Despite their recent slide, the team is currently sitting at 3rd in the Western Conference.

