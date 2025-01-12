Key Starter Upgraded for Celtics vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans face a tall task in their battle with the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening. Boston is the reigning NBA champion and is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings this year. New Orleans has the worst record in their conference and has been atrocious on the road this season.
Injuries have derailed any promise the Pelicans had before the season started, with stars like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Dejounte Murray missing significant time. Rising star Trey Murphy III missed the first ten games of the year after injuring his hamstring during training camp. When he returned to the lineup, the former first-round pick started to carry the offensive load with the number of injuries on the team.
Murphy III then injured his ankle during the second half of last Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards, causing the sharpshooting forward to miss the last three games. New Orleans released their injury report for Sunday's game, and Murphy III is available to play against the Celtics.
Any team playing Boston this season has to contend with their three-point shooting prowess. The Celtics lead the NBA in three-point makes and attempts per game. Murphy III is one of the Pelicans' best three-point shooters, and he is having a career year with 20.7 points per game. The former Virginia standout signed a four-year, $112 million extension in the offseason to remain in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.
Murphy III had a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists last year and is poised to beat those numbers this season. He will have to play at a high level for the Pelicans to have a chance to win on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CST at the TD Garden.
