Larry Nance Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans announced veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. signed a multi-year contract extension with the team. According to team policy, terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Official Announcement

Nance Jr. , 6-7, 245, who was acquired by New Orleans in a mid-season trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, appeared in 46 games (11 starts) during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.6 minutes per game. In nine games with New Orleans, Nance Jr. averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 20.2 minutes per game while shooting .551 from the floor and .500 from deep. In the Pelicans’ first round playoff series with Phoenix, Nance Jr. appeared in all six games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest.

Drafted 27th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft, the seven-year veteran has appeared in 396 games (134 starts) with the L.A. Lakers, Cleveland, Portland and New Orleans, posting career averages of 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.1 minutes, while converting .529 from the field, .333 from behind the arc and .689 from the free throw line. Nance has also appeared in 26 postseason games for Cleveland and New Orleans, averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per contest.

Additionally, the Pelicans have converted the contract of forward John Butler to a two-way contract.

Butler, 7-2, 174, played one collegiate season at Florida State, where he averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 31 games. During his freshman campaign, Butler led the Seminoles with 33 three-point shots made as he became the first true freshman in school history to lead Florida State in three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage (.393).

In the 2022 NBA 2K Summer League, Butler appeared in four games (two starts) for the Pelicans, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 12-of-16 (.750) from the floor and 6-of-9 (.667) from three-point range.