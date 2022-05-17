New Orleans Pelicans 2022 NBA Lottery Odds, Facts, and History

The New Orleans Pelicans organization will attend the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, March 17. Team executives David Griffin and Swin Cash will hope that history repeats itself for the Pelicans as it did when the ball bounced for selecting the No. overall picks of 2012 (Anthony Davis) and 2019 (Zion Williamson)will be on their side once again.

Tonight at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, all NBA teams' are crossing their fingers to draw a top selection in the 38th annual NBA Draft Lottery.

Apr 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin talks to Pelicans vice president of basketball operations & team development Swin Cash before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin will be in the room for the drawings to determine the first four picks in the NBA Draft. The remainder of the "lottery teams" will select positions five through 14 in inverse order of their 2021-22 regular-season records. Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash will be the team's on-stage representative.

PELICANS LOTTERY FACTS

The Pelicans do not hold their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In a three-team trade, New Orleans traded their 2022 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets that sent Devonte' Graham to New Orleans in exchange for forward Wes Iwundu, a future-protected first-round draft pick cash considerations.

The Pelicans hold a 99.6% chance of getting a top-10 pick. In 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers traded guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, forward Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, De'Andre Hunter, and two future first-round draft picks (2022 & 2024 or 2025), in exchange for forward Anthony Davis.

In a separate trade, New Orleans sent the Lakers' 2022 first round pick (top-10 protected) to the Memphis Grizzlies, among other acquisitions, in exchange for Jonas Valančiūnas, 2021 first-round pick Trey Murphy III (17th overall), and 2021 second-round pick Brandon Boston (51st overall).

The New Orleans Pelicans have a 6.0% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, 6.3% chance of it being the second pick, a 6.7% chance of it being the third overall pick, a 7.2% chance of it being the fourth-overall pick, and a 26.3% chance of landing somewhere in the top four.

New Orleans is mathematically unable to be awarded a pick between 5-7. If the Pelicans do not get a top-four selection, they won't get the fifth, sixth or seventh pick.

If the Pelicans don't end up with a top-four pick, they would have a 34.5% chance of getting the eighth overall pick, a 32.1% chance of getting the ninth overall pick, and a 6.7% chance of getting the 10th overall pick.

PELICANS' ALL-TIME LOTTERY SELECTIONS

New Orleans has been fortunate to draw two No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Lottery. In 2012, the Pelicans drew Kentucky forward Anthony Davis, and in 2019, the ball bounced in favor of selecting Duke forward Zion Williamson. The Chris Paul selection at No. 4 was the next highest top pick for the club.

2005 - No. 4, Chris Paul, G, Wake Forest

2006 - No. 12, Hilton Armstrong F/C, Connecticut

2007 - No. 13, Julian Wright F, Kansas

2010 - No. 11, Cole Aldrich* C, Kansas

2012 - No. 1, Anthony Davis F, Kentucky

2012 - No. 10, Austin Rivers G, Duke

2013 - No. 6, Nerlens Noel** C, Kentucky

2016 - No. 6, Buddy Hield G, Oklahoma

2019 - No. 1, Zion Williamson F, Duke

2020 - No. 13, Kira Lewis Jr. G, Alabama

The Pelicans' 2022 Draft Lottery odds are as follows:

No. 1 - 6.0%

No. 2 - 6.3%

No. 3 - 6.7%

No. 4 - 7.2%

No. 8 - 34.5%

No. 9 - 32.1%

No. 10 - 6.7%

New Orleans is favored at the No. 8 and No. 9 positions more than the other draft slots.

Currently, the Pelicans have the No. 15 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft due to their 36-46 record and 43.9% winning percentage in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Mar 13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 FIRST ROUND

Houston 20-62 .244 14.0%

Orlando 22-60 .268 14.0%

Detroit 23-59 .280 14.0%

Oklahoma City 24-58 .293 12.5%

Indiana 25-57 .305 10.5%

Portland 27-55 .329 9.0%

Sacramento 30-52 .366 7.5%

L.A. Lakers* 33-49 .402 6.0%

San Antonio 34-48 .415 4.5%

Washington 35-47 .427 3.0%

New York 37-45 .451 2.0%

LA Clippers (to OKC) 42-40 .512 1.5%

Charlotte 43-39 .524 1.0%

Cleveland 44-38 .537 0.5%

*This pick will be conveyed either to New Orleans or to Memphis via New Orleans

15. New Orleans (to Charlotte) 36-46 .439

16. Atlanta 43-39 .524

17. Brooklyn (to Houston) 44-38 .537

18. Chicago 46-36 .561

19. Minnesota 46-36 .561

20. Toronto (to San Antonio) 48-34 .585

21. Denver 48-34 .585

22. Utah (to Memphis) 49-33 .598

23. Philadelphia** 51-31 .622

24. Milwaukee 51-31 .622

25. Boston (to San Antonio) 51-31 .622

26. Dallas 52-30 .634

27. Miami 53-29 .646

28. Golden State 53-29 .646

29. Memphis 56-26 .683

30. Phoenix (to Oklahoma City) 64-18 .780

**This pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn.

2022 SECOND ROUND

31. Houston (to Indiana via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Detroit (to Toronto via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Indiana (to Orlando via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. Los Angeles Lakers (to San Antonio via Chicago and Washington)

39. San Antonio (to Cleveland via Utah)

40. Washington (to Minnesota via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Brooklyn (to Detroit)

47. Cleveland3

48. Minnesota

49. Chicago (to Sacramento via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Denver (to Minnesota via Philadelphia)

51. Toronto (to Golden State via Philadelphia)

52. Utah (to New Orleans)

53. Boston

--- Milwaukee (forfeited)

--- Philadelphia (to Miami via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Dallas (to Washington)

55. Golden State

56. Miami (to Cleveland via Indiana)

57. Memphis (to Portland via Utah)

58. Phoenix (to Indiana)

How to watch NBA Draft Lottery:

WHAT: 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

2022 NBA Draft Lottery WHEN: 7:00 PM CT, Tuesday, May 17

7:00 PM CT, Tuesday, May 17 WHERE: Chicago, Illinois (McCormick Place Convention Center)

Chicago, Illinois (McCormick Place Convention Center) TV: ESPN

Read New Orleans Pelicans News