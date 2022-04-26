The Future is Now for the New Orleans Pelicans

While the future may be bright for the Pelicans, the present is looking just as good.

The Pelicans shouldn't be tied 2-2 in a series with the reigning Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, let alone in the playoffs. For instance, New Orleans began the season 1-12, then 3-16, and played without arguably their best player in Zion Williamson. Did I mention they have a rookie head coach named Willie Green?

Most would say the Pelicans are ahead of schedule and playing with house money at this point. Coach Green thinks differently. During his press conference after Game 2, he revealed to reporters that he told all his young guys, "You're ready for this moment."

The truth is that they've been ready for these moments and have made those moments memories. Think of the sensational defensive performance rookie Herb Jones put on in the first Play-In game versus the San Antonio Spurs' best player Dejounte Murray. Jones helped hold Murray to just 16 points on 5 of 19 shooting while chipping in 12 points himself on the offensive end.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In another win or game home scenario two nights later, fellow rookie Trey Murphy III came up huge, scoring 14 points, including four 3-pointers down the stretch that punched the Pelicans' ticket to the playoffs. The playoffs have been equally as impactful for the young squad. On the game's biggest stage, the young team has responded.

In his first playoff series, Brandon Ingram, 24, averages 30 points per game and became the first player in franchise history to have three-straight playoff games of at least 30 points.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Next, you have undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado whose tough nose defense and grit helped stifle future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in the 4th quarter of a must-win playoff game. Paul came up with a masterful fourth-quarter performance in Games 1 & 3 and was held to 4 points in Game 4. Rooks Jones and Alvarado contained and frustrated him most of the contest.

The experience in these playoffs will be invaluable for this group moving forward. Out of rookies playing in this year's postseason, the Pelicans have 3 of the top 4 rookies who have played the most minutes thus far. Herb Jones, by far, leads all rookies in playoff minutes with 146. Trey Murphy III follows him with 85 and Jose Alvarado in 4th with 66. Denver's rookie, Bones Hyland, is 3rd with 68 minutes played.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) shoots a jump shot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

13 of the top 14 scorers this season for the Pelicans are all under 30. The "old guy" CJ McCollum is just 30, and don't forget the team will be reintroducing 21-year-old phenom Zion Williamson back to the fold next season to add even more youth and dynamic playmaking to the team.

Next season is next season, however. This team has a chance to make history as the fifth No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the NBA Playoffs. A Pelicans' series win would also mark the highest win disparity between the teams. Phoenix finished plus 28 in the regular-season win column, much better than the Pelicans. The current mark is 25 games, set in 2007 when the 42-win Golden State Warriors defeated the 67-win Dallas Mavericks.

The Pelicans will rely on the young guys, proving that age is only a number by game.

