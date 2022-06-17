New Orleans Pelicans Seeking Talent for Entertainment Team

The New Orleans Pelicans have called for talent to join their Entertainment Team for next season. In their official statement, they seek “multi-talented entertainers to help create the # 1 fan experience in the NBA.” They have defined the specific talents sought in jazz, hip-hop, break, and tumbler dance genres.

Online applicants have until July 8th to register at the audition link found here. It is strongly suggested but not mandatory that applicants attend audition prep classes. Those classes will be held in the latter part of June with a special focus on Hip-Hop and Jazz dance. There is a $40 registration fee per class; the link to register can be found here.

There are requirements for all cast members regarding decorum, appearance, and application information, so those seeking to audition must ensure they read over each requirement carefully. The casting call schedule begins on July 9th at the Smoothie King Center for preliminary auditions and runs five straight days until July 14th, when final auditions are held.

Major excitement for the Pelicans has taken hold of the city and surrounding areas from a fan perspective. The team is looking for cast members that “will engage and energize New Orleans Pelicans fans on game days and serve as aspirational ambassadors within the community. Throughout the year, they bring the spirit of the Pelicans to the greater New Orleans area through community engagement and corporate appearances.”

