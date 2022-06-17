Skip to main content

New Orleans Pelicans to Host Entertainment Team Auditions

Auditions will begin in July 9th at the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans have called for talent to join their Entertainment Team for next season. In their official statement, they seek “multi-talented entertainers to help create the # 1 fan experience in the NBA.” They have defined the specific talents sought in jazz, hip-hop, break, and tumbler dance genres.

Online applicants have until July 8th to register at the audition link found here. It is strongly suggested but not mandatory that applicants attend audition prep classes. Those classes will be held in the latter part of June with a special focus on Hip-Hop and Jazz dance. There is a $40 registration fee per class; the link to register can be found here.

There are requirements for all cast members regarding decorum, appearance, and application information, so those seeking to audition must ensure they read over each requirement carefully. The casting call schedule begins on July 9th at the Smoothie King Center for preliminary auditions and runs five straight days until July 14th, when final auditions are held.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Major excitement for the Pelicans has taken hold of the city and surrounding areas from a fan perspective. The team is looking for cast members that “will engage and energize New Orleans Pelicans fans on game days and serve as aspirational ambassadors within the community. Throughout the year, they bring the spirit of the Pelicans to the greater New Orleans area through community engagement and corporate appearances.”

Read More Pelicans News:

pelicans
Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans Seeking Talent for Entertainment Team

By Terry Kimble1 minute ago
Jaxson Hayes
Basketball

Pelicans: Jaxson Hayes' 2021 Incident Sentencing

By Terry Kimble10 minutes ago
USATSI_7950084_168388561_lowres
NBA

Trajan Langdon Scouting Vasilije Micic, Pelicans Debating Trade With Thunder

By Chris DodsonJun 14, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1)
NBA

3 Contract Negotiation Issues for Pelicans and Zion to Work Out

By Chris DodsonJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18168947_168388561_lowres (1)
Basketball

Zion Williamson ‘Is a Max Player,' Says David Griffin

By Wilton JacksonJun 12, 2022
Willy Hernangomez
NBA

Pelicans Value Willy Hernangomez's 'Hustle' More Than Adam Sandler's

By Chris DodsonJun 12, 2022
Blows YMCA KId's Mind
Zion

Zion Gives a Mind-Blowing Dunk for Dryades YMCA Kids

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18168946_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Zion Williamson, Pelicans Playoffs Run Inspired Him to 'Get Back Out There'

By Daniel ChavkinJun 12, 2022