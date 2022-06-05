Pelicans' Assistant Coach Udrih Will Not Return, Per Report
A report from Brandon Robinson states that Pelicans' assistant coach/player development coach Beno Udrih will not return for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans organization has not released an official announcement on his status and changes to the staff.
In 2020, Udrih joined the team when Stan Van Gundy was the Pelicans' head coach.
Last season, the Pelicans opened with three player-development coaches, including Udrih, Corey Brewer, and Darnell Lazare. It's unclear at whether the Pelicans will hire another PD coach or operate with two for the upcoming season. After coming into the league, Udrih received praise from Pelicans players, including former Pelican guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker for his development.
Udrih is a former 2-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs and European Champion multiple times. He played 16 years in the NBA before announcing his official retirement in 2020.
