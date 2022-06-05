Skip to main content

Pelicans' Assistant Coach Udrih Will Not Return, Per Report

Udrih had been on the Pelicans coaching staff since 2020.

A report from Brandon Robinson states that Pelicans' assistant coach/player development coach Beno Udrih will not return for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans organization has not released an official announcement on his status and changes to the staff.

In 2020, Udrih joined the team when Stan Van Gundy was the Pelicans' head coach.

Last season, the Pelicans opened with three player-development coaches, including Udrih, Corey Brewer, and Darnell Lazare. It's unclear at whether the Pelicans will hire another PD coach or operate with two for the upcoming season. After coming into the league, Udrih received praise from Pelicans players, including former Pelican guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker for his development.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Beno Udrih

Udrih is a former 2-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs and European Champion multiple times. He played 16 years in the NBA before announcing his official retirement in 2020.

Read More Pelicans News:

Beno Udrih
Basketball

Pelicans' Assistant Coach Udrih Will Not Return, Per Report

By Terry Kimble28 seconds ago
Pelicans Workouts
NBA

Report: Pelicans Work Out Dyson Daniels and Draft Prospects

By Terry Kimble19 minutes ago
CJ McCollum
NBA

Pelicans Options To Pluck Talent Off Western Conference Rivals

By Chris Dodson21 hours ago
USATSI_18148398_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans Confident With Recent NBA History On Their Side

By Chris Dodson23 hours ago
USATSI_18312704_168388561_lowres (1)
Basketball

Pelicans Work Out LSU Star Darius Days

By Terry KimbleJun 4, 2022
Ingram and McCollum
NBA

Pelicans Top 5 Trades Altering Franchise History

By Chris DodsonJun 4, 2022
Sharp Shooters
Basketball

NBA Mock Drafts Have Pelicans Selecting a Sharp-Shooter

By Terry KimbleJun 4, 2022
Zion Williamson
NBA

Zion Williamson to Workout With Pelicans' Veterans

By Chris DodsonJun 3, 2022