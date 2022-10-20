NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets

The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.

The New Orleans Pelicans opened the 2022-2023 season with a dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets. They went into Barclays Center and soundly defeated the Nets 130-108. Brandon Ingram led the way with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Zion Williamson poured in 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Fans were excited about the start of the season, and they went straight to social media from the beginning to express their happiness.

The Pelicans gave their fans something to cheer for after blazing to a 32-14 first-quarter lead. New Orleans pounded Brooklyn inside and had more points in the paint (20) than the Nets' total points (14). They were making believers early of fans and the national media.

The Nets would not go quietly into the night, however. Kevin Durant's strong 2nd-quarter scoring cut the Pelicans' lead to 8 by halftime.

New Orleans was regrouped after halftime and extended its lead to 20 heading into the 4th quarter.

The Nets would not threaten again as the Pelicans cruised to a 22-point victory. At the moment, the Pelicans fans' optimism is at an all-time high!

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) will get another chance to keep their fans happy on Friday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). They defeated the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 in their opener.

The Pelicans-Hornets tipoff will be at Spectrum Center for 6:00 PM CT on Oct. 21.

