Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season

The New Orleans Pelicans last played a competitive basketball game on April 28th. That was Game 6 of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, the Pelicans finally return to action as they kick off the preseason versus the Chicago Bulls on national tv. Pelicans fans have been eager to see their team retake the court finally. They flocked to social media to express what they were most excited about seeing.

Joe Tinson on Twitter said he was 'most excited to see the rookies.'

Taury Smith on Facebook looks forward to how Zion fits into the team chemistry with how well the group gelled toward the end of the season. Boogey Randolph also went on Facebook and is looking forward to seeing Dyson Daniels get more minutes as his injury during Summer League derailed most of his playing time.

Pinky1337 took to Reddit and is looking forward to seeing Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels's shooting ability and the trio of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson play together. Professional-Tip-585 wants to see Zion play since it's been over a year.

The fans have repeatedly shown that this city can support a winning basketball team. The team held an open practice this past Saturday that saw a waiting line forming more than an hour before the gates opened. After last year's playoff run, fans sold out all the courtside seats for this upcoming season. The city's support has not been lost on the players and the Pelicans organization. They want to create a winning culture here in New Orleans.

There are many reasons why the Pelicans will be must-see TV this year, and they are starting to get the prognosticators agreeing as well. Most experts have the Pelicans as a potential Top 6 seed in the Western Conference, while others have them as a dark horse to make the Conference Finals. The NBA thinks this team is appealing as well. They have scheduled the Pelicans with 11 National TV games on TNT, ESPN, and ABC, respectively. That number is up one from last season when they had 10.

The long wait for Pelicans basketball is finally over. The Pelicans will play five preseason games before starting the regular season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. What the Pelicans do on the court will dictate how excited the fans will be all season long.

