Pelicans Face Cavaliers, End 5-Game Road Trip

NEW ORLEANS - A Monday Matinee in Cleveland as the New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17). New Orleans will be ending their 5-game road trip at 2-2. A win would take them to 10 games over .500, matching their highest win total above .500 this season.

Jan 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) and center Jarrett Allen (31) defend New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Doing so will be challenging as the Pelicans will have their hands full, stopping Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell. He is currently 8th in the NBA in scoring (28.8) and is exactly two weeks removed from scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls.

The growing injury report for the Pelicans is making the task even more demanding. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are listed as out. Defensive stalwart Herb Jones (back) is questionable to play.

With so much offensive production on the sidelines, the Pelicans will need another big performance from center Jonas Valanciunas. The Pels big man just came off one of his best performances of the season against the Pistons, scoring 33 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the New Orleans' victory. Treading in the paint may take more work versus the Cavaliers, who are 3rd best in the NBA in opponent points in the paint and No 1 in overall scoring defense.

Where the Pelicans may have an advantage is in pace. Cleveland is one of the slowest-paced teams in the NBA, and they get off the league's fourth-fewest field goal attempts (84.5).

With New Orleans having two days of rest since their last game, Coach Green should have the team push the pace as quickly as possible before the Cavs can get their defense set.

The Pelicans are 5th in the Western Conference averaging 15.2 fast break points per game.

CJ McCollum must be decisive with the basketball and pick his spots. There will be opportunities for a 3-point shooting against Cleveland. They are 25th in opponent 3-point shooting, so that the Pels will have their chances.

The point guard matchup between McCollum and Cavs guard Darius Garland will be fun to watch. Garland is averaging 21 points and 7 assists on nearly 40% shooting from three.

The Cavs are one of the best home teams in the NBA. They have an 18-4 record at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and only allow 107 points.

New Orleans is 9-12 on the road and desperate to get back home where they have been dominant at Smoothie King Arena.

New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) at Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17)

Time: 2:00 PM CST

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Read More Pelicans News: