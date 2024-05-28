Pelicans Herb Jones Recognized With 'Not On Herb' Day In Louisiana
New Orleans Pelicans guard Herb Jones recently received some much-deserved recognition by the NBA. Jones was selected to his first All-NBA Defensive Team selection last week, joining the first team that highlights the best defenders in the league. More recognition is heading Jones' way, this time by the state that he plays basketball in.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a proclamation on Tuesday, declaring May 28 as 'Not on Herb' Day in Louisiana. The slogan is made famous by Jones' elite defensive skills that make it difficult for the opposing team to score on him. T-shirts, hats, and other memorabilia cemented the once social media handle to become a sticking point for Jones' play.
“We’re signing a proclamation on behalf of Herb Jones, an incredible defensive player,” Governor Landry said. “It just goes to show you that you can create stardom by not just scoring baskets but taking the ball away from those trying to score baskets.”
Jones has improved as an all-around player in the three years since being drafted as the No. 35 pick by the Pelicans from the University of Alabama. He's increased his scoring, field goal percentage, and assists every year in the league. While his calling card is still defense, Jones' improvement, especially shooting outside shots, makes him a viable two-way player in the NBA. New Orleans rewarded him last offseason with a four-year, $53 million contract, fully guaranteed.
The often quiet Jones does not do a lot of talking on the court, but his game speaks volumes to his peers and coaches. Now he is finally getting the recognition and praise he deserves for his hard work and determination on and off the court.