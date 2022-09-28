Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice

The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.

Zion Williamson on how it felt to be back out there practicing with the team:

Zion: "It felt really good. I haven't practiced with team like that in a long time so it is good to be back out there."

CJ McCollum on what it means to bring the core group of guys back from last year:

CJ: "From a continuity standpoint it's important. From a chemistry standpoint to build on what they had before I got here. Understanding the relationships and working on things like spacing will be helpful before we play. You can work on your offense but you need to figure out the kinks on the defense."

Zion on how it's like getting coached by Willie Green for the first time:

Zion: "You can always tell Willie was a (basketball) player. Great coach. Straightforward. He likes to get his work in and leave. I respect that."

CJ on how it feels to be on the court again with the guys:

CJ: "I felt good. I usually take a couple of days off before the season starts to get my body right and my mind. I got to go home and see my grandma and my father and spend some time just collecting myself for the season. My Mom will be here soon so it's kind of nice to take a break from the gym and see my wife, my son, and the dogs. It was nice to decompress and now that I'm out here I'm fully engaged, fully locked in, and I'm excited. My body feels good and you just get ready for the dog days and then the competition of the preseason."

Coach Willie Green on having Mike D'Antoni around:

"It's always good to have Mike around. Mike is a fun guy and I'm picking his brain about our offense and some things that we can do to be more creative and keep the floor open. He's seen it all so it's always good to have Mike here."

Coach Green on the biggest difference between Year 1 and Year at training camp:

"I feel like I know a little bit more just based on going through a whole season, but then we're incorporating Z (Zion) so it's still a lot for me to learn and the guys will teach me as I go."

Coach Green on how Zion looked on the first day of camp:

"He looked good. He was great today. He got up and down. We didn't do a ton in the morning session. We'll come back at night and play a little bit more live so it's going be a progression with him."

Coach Green on the message he gave to his players today:

"Last year I felt we were a pretty resilient group. It was fitting. With this city and the things that people overcome here. This year I think we have to be relentless. We're still hunting. We still have a lot we want to accomplish and the work starts now."

The Pelicans will hold an open practice for the public this Saturday at the Smoothie King Center before preparing for their first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on October 4th.

