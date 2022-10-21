Skip to main content

Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)

Pelicans-Hornets live game thread on Oct. 21.

LIVE GAME THREAD

Pelicans 2022 Notes

  • The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener.
  • New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
  • The Pelicans got to the rim scoring 62 points in the paint, while Brooklyn only notched 46 points in the paint.
  • New Orleans outrebounded Brooklyn 61-39, including 21-9 on offensive boards, which led to the Pelicans outscoring the Nets 36-4 in second chance points.
  • The Pelicans led by as many as 26 points during the game, while the Nets never held a lead.
  • Pelicans forward Zion Williamson returned to play, scoring 25 points, grabbing nine rebounds, tossing out three assists and grabbing four steals, while converting 11-of-22 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-4 (.750) from the free throw line.
  • Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 28 points, converting 10-of-17 (.588) from the floor and 2-of-4 (.500) from three-point distance.
