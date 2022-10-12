Pelicans List 2 Key Players Out, 4 Questionable Against Heat

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without a couple of key players when they take on the Miami Heat in preseason action.

The New Orleans Pelicans released their injury report before Wednesday night's preseason game against the Miami Heat.

Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. remain out. Hayes tore the UCL in his left elbow during action versus the Pistons and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.

Kira Lewis Jr. is making steady progress in rehab from his torn ACL and has begun 3-on-3 drills in practice. The team has no definitive timetable for his return.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Four New Orleans players are questionable:

Brandon Ingram (toe soreness), CJ McCollum (ankle soreness), Dyson Daniels (ankle sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (foot soreness)

Daniels and Nance's injuries occurred in the Spurs game on Sunday, with Dyson playing 30 seconds before turning his ankle.

The team is encouraged their top draft pick scrimmaged in practice but is still questionable for Wednesday. His activity points to the team believing his injury isn't too severe.

Brandon Ingram has yet to play this preseason as he heals his toe injury in preparation for the regular season. Pelicans fans have yet to see the Big 3 of CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram play together this preseason. Coach Willie Green is "optimistic" it will happen sooner rather than later.

The Pelicans have just two remaining preseason games. On Wednesday night, New Orleans plays in Miami and has a "home" game against the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham. The regular season opener for the Pelicans will be on the road versus the Brooklyn Nets on October 19.

