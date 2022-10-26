Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25)
LIVE GAME THREAD
Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd
On Tim Hardaway Jr.’s availability tonight:
- "Timmy (Tim Hardaway Jr.) is out tonight with a sore right foot. We will re-evaluate him tomorrow to see how he feels. He won't be participating tonight.”
On preparing against the Pelicans with Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram unavailable:
- "It is the NBA and they (Pelicans) are just as dangerous without those three. Those three are very talented, but they are a team. They have a lot of confidence and are well coached. We have to be ready and there can't be a letdown because of who is not playing. That happens a lot in this league and you see teams with the star players out tend to win those games because the opponent relaxed. We can't relax and we have no room to relax. They will be prepared and ready to play.”