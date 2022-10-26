Skip to main content

Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25)

Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25).

Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25).

Forward Jaxson Hayes (10) and Guard Dyson Daniels

LIVE GAME THREAD

Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd

On Tim Hardaway Jr.’s availability tonight:

  • "Timmy (Tim Hardaway Jr.) is out tonight with a sore right foot. We will re-evaluate him tomorrow to see how he feels. He won't be participating tonight.”
Scroll to Continue

Read More

On preparing against the Pelicans with Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram unavailable:

  • "It is the NBA and they (Pelicans) are just as dangerous without those three. Those three are very talented, but they are a team. They have a lot of confidence and are well coached. We have to be ready and there can't be a letdown because of who is not playing. That happens a lot in this league and you see teams with the star players out tend to win those games because the opponent relaxed. We can't relax and we have no room to relax. They will be prepared and ready to play.”

Forward Jaxson Hayes (10) and Guard Dyson Daniels
Basketball

Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25)

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19289125_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Game Preview: Pels Seek To Reverse Fortunes Against Mavs

By David Grubb
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Pelicans Star Placed In Concussion Protocols

By Chris Dodson
Zion Williamson - Dribbles
NBA

Pelicans Injury Update: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones Questionable For Mavs

By Chris Dodson
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Pelicans Comeback Falls Short In Overtime to Jazz

By Chris Dodson
zion
NBA

Jazz vs. Pelicans: Sold-Out Smoothie King Center Stacked With Expectations

By Chris Dodson
Zion Williamson - Dribbles
NBA

Pelicans Fans Excited for Home Opener

By Terry Kimble
USATSI_19272422
NBA

Pelicans Remain Undefeated: Top 5 Takeaways From 2-0 Road Trip

By Chris Dodson