Pelicans' 2022 Summer League Games, Coaches, and Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans announced its 2022 Summer League games and roster.

2022 Pelicans Summer League Roster

  • 15, Jose Alvarado G, 6-0 , Georgia Tech/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 
  • 12, John Butler F, 7-1, Florida State/USA Florida State Seminoles (NCAA) 
  • 11, Dyson Daniels G, 6-8, G League Ignite/Australia G League Ignite (NBA G League)
  • 35, Zach Hankins C, 7-0 245, Xavier (OH)/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
  • 2, Jared Harper G, 5-10 175,  Auburn/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
  • 36, Tyrique Jones C, 6-9,  Xavier (OH)/USA Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro (Italy)
  • 32, E.J. Liddell F, 6-7, Ohio State/USA Ohio State (NCAA)
  • 8, Naji Marshall F, 6-7, Xavier (OH)/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
  • 45, Karlo Matković F/C, 6-11,  Mega Mozzart/Bosnia and Herzegovina Mega Mozzart (Serbia)
  • 25, Trey Murphy III G/F, 6-8,  Virginia/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
  • 30, John Petty Jr. G, 6-5,  Alabama/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
  • 16, Daeqwon Plowden G/F, 6-6,  Bowling Green/USA Bowling Green (NCAA)
  • 0, Dereon Seabron G ,6-7,  N.C. State/USA N.C. State (NCAA) 
  • 91, Deividas Sirvydis F, 6-8,  Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius/Lithuania Detoit Pistons (NBA)
  • 26, Amadou Sow C, 6-9,  UCSB/Mali UCSB (NCAA)
  • 20, Elijah Stewart G, 6-5,  USC/USA U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania) 

Head Coach: Willie Green

Summer League Head Coach: 

  • Jarron Collins, Stanford

Assistant Coaches: 

  • Casey Hill, Trinity
  • Fred Vinson, Georgia Tech
  • Teresa Weatherspoon, Louisiana Tech
VP, Player Care & Performance: 

  • Aaron Nelson, Iowa State

Head Athletic Trainer: 

  • Tom Maystadt, Iowa State

2022 Summer League Games

The games will be held at the Cox Pavilion/Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV from July 7-17.

  •  Saturday July 9 Game #1 vs. Portland Thomas & Mack Center 7:00 p.m.*
  • Monday July 11 Game #2 vs. Atlanta Cox Pavilion 3:00 p.m.^
  • Wednesday July 13 Game #3 vs. Washington Thomas & Mack Center 3:00 p.m.^
  • Friday July 15 Game #4 vs. L.A. Lakers Thomas & Mack Center 8:00 p.m.*
  • Saturday/Sunday July 16/17 TBD TBD TBD

