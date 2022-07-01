Pelicans' 2022 Summer League Games, Coaches, and Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans announced its 2022 Summer League games and roster.

2022 Pelicans Summer League Roster

15, Jose Alvarado G, 6-0 , Georgia Tech/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

12, John Butler F, 7-1, Florida State/USA Florida State Seminoles (NCAA)

11, Dyson Daniels G, 6-8, G League Ignite/Australia G League Ignite (NBA G League)

35, Zach Hankins C, 7-0 245, Xavier (OH)/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)

2, Jared Harper G, 5-10 175, Auburn/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

36, Tyrique Jones C, 6-9, Xavier (OH)/USA Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro (Italy)

32, E.J. Liddell F, 6-7, Ohio State/USA Ohio State (NCAA)

8, Naji Marshall F, 6-7, Xavier (OH)/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

45, Karlo Matković F/C, 6-11, Mega Mozzart/Bosnia and Herzegovina Mega Mozzart (Serbia)

25, Trey Murphy III G/F, 6-8, Virginia/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

30, John Petty Jr. G, 6-5, Alabama/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)

16, Daeqwon Plowden G/F, 6-6, Bowling Green/USA Bowling Green (NCAA)

0, Dereon Seabron G ,6-7, N.C. State/USA N.C. State (NCAA)

91, Deividas Sirvydis F, 6-8, Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius/Lithuania Detoit Pistons (NBA)

26, Amadou Sow C, 6-9, UCSB/Mali UCSB (NCAA)

20, Elijah Stewart G, 6-5, USC/USA U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Head Coach: Willie Green

Summer League Head Coach:

Jarron Collins, Stanford

Assistant Coaches:

Casey Hill, Trinity

Fred Vinson, Georgia Tech

Teresa Weatherspoon, Louisiana Tech

VP, Player Care & Performance:

Aaron Nelson, Iowa State

Head Athletic Trainer:

Tom Maystadt, Iowa State

2022 Summer League Games

The games will be held at the Cox Pavilion/Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV from July 7-17.

Saturday July 9 Game #1 vs. Portland Thomas & Mack Center 7:00 p.m.*

Monday July 11 Game #2 vs. Atlanta Cox Pavilion 3:00 p.m.^

Wednesday July 13 Game #3 vs. Washington Thomas & Mack Center 3:00 p.m.^

Friday July 15 Game #4 vs. L.A. Lakers Thomas & Mack Center 8:00 p.m.*

Saturday/Sunday July 16/17 TBD TBD TBD

