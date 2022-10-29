Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)
Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference
- Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns.
- Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding to trust his teammates more and more.
- Green on the Suns: "There's a lot of similarities. The way we play, our styles...I think it much more competitive."
Pelicans Road Facts
- Through the first two games of the 2022-23 season, the Pelicans did not trail at any point through the entire 96 minutes of play. This marks the most minutes the Pelicans have led by to start the season in franchise history. The previous franchise-high was set during the 2006-07 season, when the Pelicans led for the first 81:42 minutes of play to start the season.
- The Pelicans started the season off with two road wins, marking the fifth time in franchise history that New Orleans has won their first two road games to start the season. Compared to last season (2021-22), when the Pelicans did not record their second road win until the 21st game of the season, the 11th road game of the year.
LIVE GAME THREAD
Suns Facts
- The Suns have won 8 of the last 11 regular season meetings between the two and 12 of the last 17 if you include the playoffs
- The Suns have scored 120+ points in 7 of the last 11 regular season meetings with New Orleans
- Devin Booker holds 4 of the 5 highest scoring games by a Suns player in the series, including a Suns vs. NOP-high 44 on 12/5/19
- Phoenix and New Orleans met in the first round of last season's playoffs with the Suns coming away with a 4-2 series win
- In the Suns' series closeout win over the Pelicans in Game 6 of last season's playoffs, Chris Paul scored 33 points on a perfect 14-of-14 shooting, the most points without a miss by any player in any game, regular season or playoffs, while his 14 made field goals were the most without a miss by anyone in a playoff game since at least 1998