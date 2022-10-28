Pelicans to Host a Fan and Media Networking Event

The New Orleans Pelicans are ramping up fan engagement with a special event and panel discussion.

NEW ORLEANS, La - The New Orleans Pelicans will have a Bird is the Word Sports Media Chalk Talk on Nov. 18. The event allows fans to network, meet local media, and participate in a panel discussion with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and ESPN's senior writer Marc J. Spears.

This one-of-a-kind affair begins at 5:00 PM CT where fans socialize and enjoy Happy Hour beverages with other Pelicans faithful. Next, fans and media will network to build brands, relationships, and partnerships to grow their respective platforms. The Q&A and panel discussion with Meyers, Daniels, and Spears starts at 5:30 PM.

Tickets to the evening's festivities will include a ticket to the Celtics game scheduled later that evening for 7:30 PM CT. Tickets for the Bird is the Word Sports Media Chalk Talk event can be found here.

Don't miss a chance to mingle with the NBA greats, other Pels fans, and media professionals. The New Orleans Pelicans allow fans access to a winning culture and a year of excitement. Get your ticket to attend Bird is the Word Sports Media Chalk Talk session on Nov. 18 at Smoothie King Center.

