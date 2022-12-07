Pelicans' Bench Major Reason For Success

The Pelicans' bench performance contributes to this season's success in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans' improved bench performance significantly impacts their game this season. For instance, in last Sunday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans was down 14 points in the first quarter before Jose Alvarado entered the game. Alvarado scored a franchise-best 38 points off the bench for a Pels 121-106 victory. New Orleans' bench outscored Denver 64-18.

Think about the job Willy Hernangomez did against the reigning 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jonas Valančiūnas was in foul trouble as he picked up his 5th foul with 10 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

Hernangomez subbed for Valančiūnas and finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

His defense on the Jokic, +20 points in 20 minutes, and playing the MVP to a draw proved pivotal for the New Orleans victory.

The bench's versatility really helped since New Orleans was hit with the injury bug early in the season. Their starters have missed a combined 23 games already.

The only starter not to miss a game thus far is Jonas Valančiūnas. Even with bench players elevated to the starting lineup, New Orleans has still posted impressive bench numbers for the season.

They are 8th in the NBA in total bench scoring with 36.8 points per game. Trey Murphy III leads the Pelicans bench scoring 13.2 PPG and started 11 games because of injuries.

When the starters are healthy and Murphy comes back off the bench, that will solidify the 2nd group even more.

New Orleans bench players reflect their coach Willie Green who was a fantastic bench player for most of his career. The team relishes their coach's hard-working persona, which is paying huge dividends.

The Pels bench ranks 2nd in the NBA in assists (9.8), blocks (3.7), and steals (3.7). They are efficient on both ends of the court to post the 3rd-best +/- rate in the NBA at +257.

Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance, Jr are 5th in the Top-20 NBA lineups.

The Pelicans (15-8) are 2nd in the Western Conference after winning nine out of their last eleven contests. They have a four-game homestand, including meeting the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns twice in three days.

The matchup will be an excellent barometer to gauge where this team is moving forward.

For New Orleans to flourish in the regular season and playoffs, they must continue to rely heavily on the solid performance from their bench.

