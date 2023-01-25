Return of the King: Brandon Ingram Expected Back As Pelicans Host Timberwolves

Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the first time in two months as the Pelicans look to end their five-game losing streak on Wednesday night.

As rookie guard Dyson Daniel limped off the court Tuesday night, the collective sigh of exasperation from Pelicans fans could be felt throughout southeast Louisiana.

Add to that the pain of a 99-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets that extended the team's losing streak to a season's worst five games and you can forgive them for waking up with a basketball hangover on Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, some good news seems to have arrived in the nick of time.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ingram should be back in the Pelicans' lineup after missing 29 games with a toe contusion.

Ingram has appeared in just 15 games for New Orleans this season, with the team going 9-6 with him on the floor.

Though his scoring numbers are down slightly from the 2021-22 season, Ingram was posting the highest overall shooting numbers of his career. His .472 field goal percentage is the best since he arrived in New Orleans and B.I. was converting nearly 47 percent of his three point attempts this season until he went down in the first half against Memphis back on Nov. 25.

Nov 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

His arrival couldn't come at better time for the Pelicans, who have bottomed out offensively.

Over its last four games New Orleans has averaged 100.5 points, worst in the NBA. Just about every other offensive statistic is as bad.

New Orleans Pelicans Offensive Ranks (Last Four Games)

PTS: 100.5 (30)

FG%: 45.8 (23)

3P%: 29.8 (28)

TOV: 17.5 (29)

+/-: -11.0 (29)

ORTG: 104.4 (30)

EFG%: 51.2 (25)

TS%: 54.4 (26)

PACE: 96.50 (24)

Ingram, just by his presence, should make the Pelicans better at scoring the basketball. Hopefully for him and the team it doesn't take long for him to shake off the rust that comes from a two-month layoff.

With New Orleans now just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference standings, the Pelicans have to put an end to their current losing skid and steady themselves while they wait another couple of weeks at least for Zion Williamson's return.

Tonight they host the Minnesota Timberwolves, currently in ninth place and coming off of a loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Wolves are 2-2 over their last four games.

This is the second of three meetings in the season series. New Orleans won the first, 119-118, in the Smoothie King Center on Dec. 28.

Minnesota will be without Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf).

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell have carried the scoring load as expected with Towns sidelined. The Wolves have also gotten balanced scoring up and down the roster.

The Pelicans are in need of a win. If the Smoothie King Center crowd, the return of BI, and a below .500 opponent aren't the elixir required to get one tonight...it will be a long, tense, couple of days until Saturday's game against Washington.

New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25)

Place: Smoothie King Center

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

