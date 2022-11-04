Warriors to rest 4 starters versus Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will be going up against a short-handed Warriors squad on Friday night. The team announced they will be sitting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors are currently in the midst of a 4-game losing streak on their current road trip. The game on Friday night will be the 5th and final road game on this trip.

While the Warriors will be short-handed, the Pelicans will be looking to get key players back on the floor tonight. Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are both listed as probable after each missing the last 4 games. Ingram has cleared concussion protocol while Herb Jones' hyperextended knee injury is close enough to be fully healthy enough to play. The Pelicans are coming off a 3-game road trip where they finished 1-2.

The Pelicans will be facing a back-to-back of their own as they travel to Atlanta Saturday evening after hosting the Warriors on Friday. That will start a 3-game road trip before traveling home for a 6-game home stand.

