Willie Green Makes Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Celtics
The New Orleans Pelicans lost a heartbreaking 120-119 game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening. Pelicans' guard CJ McCollum's floater rimmed out as time expired, denying New Orleans their fourth road win of the season. Zion Williamson returned after serving a one-game suspension for violating team policies.
Williamson scored 16 points but also recorded seven rebounds and five steals in his return. His activity on the defensive end allowed New Orleans easy transition buckets to keep them within striking distance much of the game. The Pelicans scored 17 points off the Celtics' 12 turnovers on Sunday. Pelicans coach Willie Green spoke to reporters postgame about Williamson's defensive activity being key to keeping his team in the game.
"The five steals jump out at you right away, that means his activity was pretty high", Green said postgame about his star forward's defense. "He ignited our break and transition opportunities when he was getting steals. His rebounding was really good; it's good to have him on the floor. When he's on the floor, we're a better team."
Williamson is certainly a difference-maker for the Pelicans when he's playing, but injuries have again diluted his production this season. The former first-round pick has played in just eight games this year, averaging 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for his team. With all the injuries this year, New Orleans has yet to see Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Dejounte Murray on the court together in the regular season. Ingram is still out with the ankle injury he suffered at the beginning of December.
New Orleans ends it's current road trip on Tuesday with a game against the Chicago Bulls.
