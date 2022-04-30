Skip to main content

Zion Talks Injury, Future With Pelicans

Zion makes it clear about his future in New Orleans.

It is a bittersweet moment for the New Orleans Pelicans and their fans. On the one hand, it's disappointing to have your season end after a 115-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. 

On the other hand, seeing the adversity, this young team overcame to make the playoffs and be more than competitive points to a bright future. This season, an integral part of that future did not take one dribble for the team. Yet, he and the Pelicans are already looking forward to next.

The Pelicans held exit interviews with the media, and Zion was asked point-blank about his plans with the team. 

He had this to say when asked about the possibility of being offered a $181 million extension on his rookie contract. "Of course. I couldn't sign it fast enough". He went further on to explain his burning desire to be with his Pelicans teammates.

Zion Williamson

"Being around the guys, being in Smoothie King (Center), seeing that playoff environment, and seeing the locker room........We have a special locker room. My first two years, it was good, but this year I guess because of the playoffs, it was more together."

Zion also spoke about his teammate, CJ McCollum, who he affectionately calls "Mr. McCollum." "CJ is a great dude. The short amount of time I have been around him, I've learned so much from him. Great teammate. I'm excited to share the court with him."

Fans may have questioned his rehab and come back to the court this year, but they can't question his commitment to the team.

Zion Williamson
Basketball

Zion Talks Injury, Future in New Orleans

By Terry Kimble
USATSI_18171015_168388561_lowres
