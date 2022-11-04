Brandon Ingram's Return Could Boost Pelicans in Two Categories

Should Brandon Ingram return on Friday night, the Pelicans could see an improvement in two categories.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors (3-6) roll into the Big Easy to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) at Smoothie King Center for a 7:30 PM CT tip off.

Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PELS BOOST SHOULD INGRAM RETURN

Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as probable for the Western Conference tilt and could return to the starting lineup after missing the previous four games.

Ingram has been in NBA concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury during the first quarter of the Utah Jazz game in New Orleans on Oct. 25.

The Pelicans are 2-3 without Ingram and missed his production of shooting 57.9% from the field for 22 PPG, including 5.7 RPG and 4 APG.

FALL IN FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Ingram's ability to attack the rim and create fouls were missing elements for New Orleans during his recovery. Before the injury, he averaged 7.3 FTA per game. Zion Williamson played in two games during Ingram's absence and came close to averaging 6.0 FTA per contest. Still the drop off in this area was noticeable.

Also, New Orleans' free-throw percentage dropped from 79.8% to 76.8% without Ingram on the floor.

Creating extra points from the charity line could help the Pelicans against a Warriors team who commit 20 fouls per game.

An analysis of the Pelicans' three losses included a fall from 43.3% to 34.8% in their 3-point percentage shooting. Ingram scored 57.1 % from beyond the arc, and his return should boost the Pelicans in this category.

Look for a defensive improvement from the Pelicans as Herb Jones was upgraded to probable from a right-knee hyperextension injury.

The reigning NBA Champions draw a difficult assignment against a Pelicans team hoping its starting lineup returns for Friday night's clash.