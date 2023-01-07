Does the Pelicans' Loss to Nets Show a Need for New Piece(s), Consistency, or Maturity?

Besides the moral victories in losing big games without Zion and/or Ingram, do the Pelicans have all the pieces in place to make a deep postseason run?

Moral victories are for teams searching for positive takeaways from losing games they should have won. As you watch the Pelicans — even without Zion and Ingram — you see the talent on the floor and bench. The question for New Orleans is if they have all of the pieces in place to win in big-time games.

Despite losing 108-102 at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, the Pelicans displayed grit. Still, the team has a missing ingredient in the lineup that Griffin, Langdon, and Green must resolve before making another postseason run in April.

Need for a Consistent Scorer, Not Named Zion or Ingram

Zion Williamson (26.0 PPG) and Brandon Ingram (20.8 PPG) are New Orleans' top-scoring threats of the season, with CJ McCollum third on the team with 20.4 PPG. Scoring wasn't an early issue for the Pelicans until Durant and Irving's big-time game experience and leadership took over in the second half.

"We came in here and tried to compete to win this game," Jose Alvarado noted on the New Orleans' effort. "Obviously, we are down a few players and want them back. It would have been a different ballgame with them there. We are trying to lock in and stay in the game to compete. We had a chance to win the game, but certain things didn't go our way. We want to go out there and win the game."

New Orleans led by 13 points, 41-28, after opening the 2nd quarter with a 13-1 run. The Nets were down by 11 points, 64-51, to a much more aggressive Pelicans team at halftime.

Someone on the Pelicans team must become a consistent scorer besides Zion, Ingram, and McCollum. The hope is for Trey Murphy to be "that guy" — can he "that guy" for the Pels?

Losing the 3rd Quarter

"Down 11 [points] in an opposing arena, and for us to not overall shoot the basketball efficiently tonight and come away to win," Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn expressed in his postgame presser. "I think the biggest adjustment halftime was we decided to guard the basketball and take pride in doing it. And 38 points for them in the second half really shows that by the numbers. And just the overall demeanor, the way we climbed into the basketball [game]. We were definitely more physical in the second half. Dictated more possessions, and at the end of the day, we wanted to win, and we did the things necessary to do so."

Brooklyn outplayed New Orleans in the 3rd quarter, scoring 35 to 21 points against the home team. A large part of it came from a 12-3 streak, which gave them the 73-72 lead with 7:56 in the period. Still, the Pelicans would storm back from an 11-2 run and recapture the lead at 85-80.

New Orleans head coach Willie Green noted, "You know you give credit to them. They came out in the second half, they picked it up, made more hots, and got a bit more physical with us. I thought it affected our force and our pace in the second half."

Big-Time Players, Hit Big-Time Shots

New Orleans held Brooklyn scoreless for nearly four and a half minutes during the fourth quarter. Although the Pelicans appeared in control, the Nets' Durant and Irving demonstrated how NBA championship experience would lead the Nets to victory.

Irving didn't have a stellar night, but his three-point shot extended the lead to 106-100, and he sank two free throws with 12 seconds remaining in the game were killers for New Orleans.

"So, the great ones understand that each one is important, and if you stay on an even keel throughout the whole game, you usually are in solid shape in the fourth to make some shots," Kevin Durant commented on why Kyrie Irving excels in big moments.

Conversely, McCollum did not execute from the charity line late in the match. CJ led New Orleans with 28 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two blocked shots. He was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. Brooklyn outscored the Pelicans from the charity stripe by nailing 19-of-20 (.950), compared to the Pelicans shooting 20-of-25 (.800).

What's Missing?

New Orleans must learn how to consistently win games over talented teams like the Nets, Grizzlies, Suns, and Jazz. They did well without Zion and Ingram in the lineup, but something still feels like it's missing from the team.

Whether or not Green needs another consistent scorer, someone who could deliver in the clutch, maturity, or a better defensive presence, it will be on David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, and Willie Green to locate this missing ingredient before the trade deadline. Without it, a deep postseason run from New Orleans may become more of a challenge than you would figure with this talented lineup.

Other Game Notes

New Orleans lost their fifth home game this season, moving to 17-5 overall in the Smoothie King Center.

Naji Marshall scored a career-high 23 points

Jonas Valančiūnas recorded his 18th double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Jose Alvarado notched 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Nets outscored the Pelicans 24-17 in second chance points.

Brooklyn had 26 assists on 37 made baskets, while the Pelicans only notched 16 dimes on 35 made shots.

Brooklyn had 12 blocked shots, while the Pelicans only notched four blocks.

