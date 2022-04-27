Game-5 Notes: Pelicans On the Brink of Elimination After Being Torched by Bridges, Suns

Skip to main content

Pelicans On the Brink of Elimination After Being Torched by Bridges, Suns in Game 5

The Pelicans are on the brink of elimination after collapsing to the offensive torching by Mikal Bridges and the Suns 112-97.

The Pelicans are on the brink of elimination after collapsing to the offensive torching by Mikal Bridges and the Suns 112-97.

Bridges was on fire with 31 points (70.6%), 5 rebounds, four blocked shots, and two assists as Phoenix went wire to wire to take a 3-2 series lead over New Orleans.

Pelicans coach Willie Green seemed mildly perturbed with his team's first-quarter performance in his postgame press conference. "We can't dig ourselves in a hole against a really good team," Green said.

New Orleans fell behind early 32-20 in the first quarter and trailed the entire game to Phoenix.

Sun's forward Mikal Bridges barely broke a sweat and gave an Herculean effort by playing 46:54 out of 48 minutes of the contest.

Brandon Ingram

Pelicans Stat Leaders

Points

  • Brandon Ingram - 22 Pts
  • CJ McCollum - 21 Pts
  • Jonas Valanciunas - 17 Pts

Rebounds

  • Jonas Valanciunas - 14 Reb
  • CJ McCollum - 8 Reb
  • Herbert Jones - 7 Reb
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Assists

  • CJ McCollum - 5 Ast
  • Brandon Ingram - 5 Ast
  • Jonas Valanciunas - 3 Ast

Blocks

  • CJ McCollum - 2 Blk
  • Herbert Jones - 2 Blk

Steals

  • Herbert Jones - 2 Stl
  • Jose Alvarado - 2 Stl
Bridges

The Hardcourt Scoop

  1. New Orleans couldn't contain Phoenix's three-point shooting on the evening. The Suns scored 10 of 27 (37%) from beyond the arc, while the Pelicans were 5 of 25 (20%).
  2. Jose Alvarado's impact against Chris Paul is real. The pesky point guard is more effective than Devonte Graham (10 pts, 0 steals + blocks in Game 4 & 5) in the lineup versus Paul.  He's has forced two eight-second violations on Paul and two steals. Paul rebounded with a 22-point and 11-assist Game 5, but mostly from being guarded by either Jones, Graham, and McCollum.  Alvarado's presence makes a difference.
  3. Lineup changes? Green insisted that he would not change the starting lineup for Game 6. One suggestion would be for Alvarado to be inserted earlier to take advantage of his defensive success on Paul.
  4. Where is Jaxson Hayes? The lanky forward played 13:24 minutes with 2 points (Game 4) and 15:32 minutes with 8 points (Game 5). Hayes' defensive contributions have also declined over the past two games with no steals + blocks and only 5 rebounds. As a starter, Hayes must improve his overall game.
USATSI_18160057_168388561_lowres
USATSI_18159843_168388561_lowres

Dramatic Returns?

Devin Booker is working out his hamstring issues, and video shows Zion Williamson appearing ready and willing to get into at least one game. Will we see either superstars before the end of the series?  

Probably not. But the drama of having both making an entrance in a possible winner-take-all Game 7 would be great for each franchise, basketball, and television.

You must agree with NBA commentator Reggie Miller — could Zion just give you 15 good minutes of basketball; if so, why not?  The Pelicans' season is on the line.

New Orleans must fend off elimination by the Suns in front of its home crowd in Game 6 on Thursday. The young Pelicans must continue to fight while you can sense Chris Paul and the Suns are smelling blood and ready to end this highly-contentious series.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

USATSI_18159399_168388561_lowres
Editorial

Game-5 Notes: Pelicans On the Brink of Elimination After Being Torched by Bridges, Suns

By Kyle T. Mosley23 minutes ago
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Pelicans Outpaced by Suns, Fall 112-97 in Game 5

By Chris Dodson9 hours ago
Cash
News

Pelicans VP Swin Cash Hopes to Improve Student-Athletes' Financial Literacy with 'How Not to Suck at Money' Video Game

By Kyle T. Mosley13 hours ago
Jose Alvarado
Basketball

The Future is Now for the New Orleans Pelicans

By Terry Kimble21 hours ago
Jose Alvarado
NBA

Pelicans vs. Suns: Can Jose and Herb Contain Chris Paul Again?

By Chris Dodson22 hours ago
Jose Alvarado steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul
Editorial

Game-4 Notes: Young Pelicans Show No Fear Versus Suns in the Series

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 25, 2022
Jose Alvarado
NBA

Gritty Pelicans Frustrate Chris Paul and Suns, Tie Series 2-2 with 118-103 Game 4 Win

By Chris DodsonApr 25, 2022
Ingram and McCollum
Playoffs

Pelicans Needs Game-4 Win to Even Series with Suns

By Chris DodsonApr 24, 2022