Pelicans Scoop's David Grubb also hosts the podcast Hard In The Paint. In this episode, David offers a preview of the 2022-23 Pelicans season from his perspective and answers questions from Pelicans Twitter.
Pelicans Scoop's David Grubb also hosts the podcast Hard In The Paint. In this episode, David offers a preview of the 2022-23 Pelicans season from his perspective and answers questions from Pelicans Twitter.

The ball will officially go up on the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans basketball season sometime around 6:30 PM on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when the Pels face the Nets.

It will be the start of a journey that fans are hoping ends with the franchise's first ever NBA championship.

In the season preview edition of Hard In The Paint, David Grubb looks at why expectations are so high this year and just how high he thinks the team will fly.

From examining the roster construction, the evolution of the team's Big 3, and just how difficult the Western Conference can be, David hits it all; including his predictions for the team's finish.

Is this the year Brandon Ingram joins the ranks of All-NBA performers?

Is Zion still "Him?"

How much better does the Pels defense need to be?

Plenty of questions to be asked and answered. Listen here: 

You can listen and subscribe to Hard In The Paint on AppleSpotify, or wherever you enjoy your podcasts.

Hard In The Paint: Pelicans Preview

