State of the Pelicans: Grubb Talks With Boot Krewe Media's "Chedda Chaz"

Hard in the Paint's David Grubb welcomes Boot Krewe Media's Chedda Chaz to give some thoughts on the 2022-23 Pelicans before training camp.

There's plenty of optimism surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans as the team prepares to start the 2022-23 campaign.

The Pels will have to buck a lot of the franchise's historical trends on the road to contention. The roster is definitely talented enough to do so, but plenty of questions still remain.

Those questions start and end with Zion Williamson, now entering the fourth year of his career with just 85 games to his credit.

Is Brandon Ingram ready to take another step towards being the "alpha" player that the team has long been searching for?

With so much talent, how will Willie Green manage the minutes?

"Chedda Chaz," a contributor to the Boot Krewe Media sports and entertainment network, makes his first appearance on Hard in the Paint with David Grubb to share his thoughts and ask some questions of his own.

