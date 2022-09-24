Skip to main content

State of the Pelicans: Grubb Talks With Boot Krewe Media's "Chedda Chaz"

Hard in the Paint's David Grubb welcomes Boot Krewe Media's Chedda Chaz to give some thoughts on the 2022-23 Pelicans before training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There's plenty of optimism surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans as the team prepares to start the 2022-23 campaign. 

The Pels will have to buck a lot of the franchise's historical trends on the road to contention. The roster is definitely talented enough to do so, but plenty of questions still remain.

Those questions start and end with Zion Williamson, now entering the fourth year of his career with just 85 games to his credit. 

Is Brandon Ingram ready to take another step towards being the "alpha" player that the team has long been searching for?

With so much talent, how will Willie Green manage the minutes?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Chedda Chaz," a contributor to the Boot Krewe Media sports and entertainment network, makes his first appearance on Hard in the Paint with David Grubb to share his thoughts and ask some questions of his own.

Listen here or you can listen and subscribe to Hard in the Paint by using the following links:

Apple

Spotify

Read More Pelicans News:

Pelicans Team
Editorial

State of the Pelicans: Grubb Talks With Boot Krewe Media's "Chedda Chaz"

By David Grubb
CJ
Basketball

Pelicans 2022-23 Season Preview: Pelicans Counting On CJ McCollum’s Leadership

By Terry Kimble
Can't Dig a Hole - Green
NBA

Pelicans Make Changes To Coach Staff, Promote Pannone From Squadron

By Chris Dodson
Graham
NBA

Pelicans 2022-2023 Season Preview: Devonte' Graham Building Foundation Of Success

By Terry Kimble
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1)
NBA

Pelicans 2022-23 Season Preview: Zion Williamson's Work Paying Off

By Chris Dodson
Brandon Ingram
Basketball

Pelicans Players in NBA Top 100

By Terry Kimble
Herb
Editorial

The Championship Formula Part Five: Stay Healthy

By David Grubb
Jose
NBA

Pelicans Team With Stackwell, Bringing Financial Info Straight To Fans

By Chris Dodson