Pelicans Podcast: Grubb Gets "Pretty Nasty" with Pels fan Katie Alongi

Pelicans Scoop writer David Grubb interviews Pelicans fan and DJ Katie "Pretty Nasty" Alongi about the upcoming season.
The 2021-22 season saw the fanbase of the New Orleans Pelicans come together as never before, rallying behind the team as it forced its way from the bottom of the league standings into a six-game tussle with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs.

An entire community of fans, now known as "The Pels 12" has established itself as a force to be reckoned with. In this interview, Katie Alongi talks about her love of basketball, the growth of the “Pels 12”, hopes for the upcoming season, and her burgeoning music career.

Rundown: Falling in love with the game (2:22); Pelicans finding an identity and a city finding a team (7:30); The Pels 12 (11:14); Looking ahead to the season (17:09); Favorite player (27:47); The Wild Western Conference (32:25); The birth of Pretty Nasty (35:01).

Look for more Hard In the Paint with David Grubb on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

