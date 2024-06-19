Former New Orleans Coach Monty Williams Fired After Just One Season In Detroit
With a little more than a week away from the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons find themselves without a coach. News came down Wednesday morning that former New Orleans Hornets coach Monty Williams was fired after just one season in the Motor City. Williams signed a six-year, $78 million contract last offseason to coach the downtrodden Pistons. After a year in which the Pistons went 14-68, management decided it was already time for a change.
The new management includes former Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon, who left New Orleans last month to become the Pistons' President of Basketball Operations. Langdon also took with him long-time assistant coach Fred Vinson, who was on the New Orleans staff since 2010. In an official statement from the team, Pistons owner Tom Gores thanked Williams for his service.
“Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication,” He continued. “Coaching has many dynamic challenges that emerge during a season and Monty always handled those with grace. However, after reviewing our performance carefully and assessing our current position as an organization, we will chart a new course moving forward.”
The Pelicans need to solidify its coaching staff with Vinson's departure and associate head coach James Borrego a front-runner for the Cleveland Cavaliers' vacant head coaching job. If Borrego does leave, could the Pelicans persuade Williams to return to New Orleans? Williams coached the Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-2015, with current Pelicans head coach Willie Green being a player under Williams. Green was also on the Phoenix Suns staff as an assistant coach, while Williams was the head coach for the Suns. Williams reportedly had five years and over $65 million left on his contract with the Pistons.