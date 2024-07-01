Former Pelicans Center Jonas Valanciunas Signs Three-year Deal With Washington Wizards
New Orleans, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans will have a new starting center for the 2024-2025 season. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, former Pelicans' center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards. Valanciunas spent the last three seasons in New Orleans, where he provided a solid option for the team at center.
New Orleans went through a carousel of centers to place next to Zion Williamson in the frontcourt, including Derrick Favors and Steven Adams, before Jonas came in to solidify the position. Valanciunas played in 235 of the 246 games with the Pelicans. He played in all 82 games last season, although he played his fewest minutes since the 2017-2018 season. Over his three years in New Orleans, Jonas averaged 14.7 points and ten rebounds on 55% shooting from the field. Valanciunas was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency but ultimately settled with a deal in Washington. The three-year deal has no team or player option in the contract.
The Pelicans drafted Baylor center Yves Missi with the No. 21 pick in the NBA Draft this season. Missi only played a year of basketball at Baylor and has only played basketball for three years. The team predicts he will need to come along slowly before expecting any big-time contributions from him. That means New Orleans will have to find themselves a starting center. Recent rumors say the Pels are interested in Orland Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr.