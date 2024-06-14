Fred Vinson Leaving Pelicans To Join Monty Williams Staff In Detroit
New Orleans, LA - The offseason carousel continues for the New Orleans Pelicans, with word coming on Friday that assistant coach Fred Vinson is leaving the Pelicans to join the Detroit Pistons in a similar role. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the story. Vinson spent the last 14 years in New Orleans, first joining the staff in August of 2010. Vinson worked with current Pistons head coach Monty Williams when both were in New Orleans.
Vinson follows former Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon, who accepted the Pistons President of Basketball Operations last month. The move signals a host of changes for the Pelicans staff. In addition to Vinson leaving, assistant head coach James Borrego's name is linked with the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job.
Vinson is a former NBA player who went undrafted in the 1994 NBA draft. He had stints in the league with the Atlanta Hawks and Seattle Supersonics, before bouncing around in the USBL. His first coaching role took place in 2008 when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers staff before heading to New Orleans a couple of years later. Vinson is best known for being a shooting specialist and guru.