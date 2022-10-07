Skip to main content
Bullish Return: David Grubb Talks With Chris Conner About The Pelicans' Preseason Opener

Chris Conner, host of the postgame Pelicans Twitter Spaces and contributor for Boot Krewe Media, joins David Grubb to discuss the action on the court, the rise of a fan base, the return of Zion and more.

Oct 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After what felt like the longest offseason in team history, the New Orleans Pelicans (and Zion Williamson) were back on the court Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Chris Conner of Boot Krewe Media joins me as we discuss our expectations for the preseason and what were the real takeaways for the Pels as they prepare for the Pistons on Friday.

