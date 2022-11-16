Bulls vs. Pelicans Preview: Patrick Williams Wants Zion Williamson Test

The New Orleans Pelicans are chasing their third straight home win in five days when the Chicago Bulls visit the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-6) will be chasing their third straight home win in five days when the Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the Smoothie King Center. This will be the second meeting in a week between these two teams. The Pelicans earned a victory in Chicago last Wednesday. This is the second game in a back-to-back set for New Orleans, who will again be without Zion Williamson (ankle).

Williamson is being evaluated on a "day-to-day basis." Coach Willie Green's update was short, stating there was “definitely some hope” Williamson could suit up Wednesday night at home against Chicago but the team is being cautious with the young All-Star.

“We’ll see how he feels after tonight. It was soreness. Everything checked out fine. It’s a contusion, and we’ll play it day by day and see where he is."

Where: Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

When: November 16, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CST

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Nov 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) defends against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls power forward Patrick Williams was one of many hoping Williamson could suit up. Williams told NBC Chicago that "I do think he got the better of me just in terms of me not being ready to battle. But I think I'm playing totally different than I did in the preseason. I think I'm playing much better...on both ends."

Chicago, still without Lonzo Ball, has lost four of their last five games. The last matchup between these two squads was close, 115-111, but Billy Donovan's Bulls have been trending downward in the last week.

Chicago is competitive with DeMar DeRozen and Zach LaVine on the court. Both are averaging at least 21 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds with a supporting cast sporting the 7th best defensive rating. However, the Bulls are making just 36% of their three-pointers, which makes it hard to keep up with the more high-powered offenses in the NBA.

The Pelicans are trending upward after playing 8 of their first 11 games on the road. In the middle of a six-game homestand, they sport the 4th-best three-point defense based on field goal percentage and CJ McCollum is starting to heat up from beyond the arc on the other end.

Chicago is also having trouble making shots that come within 10 feet of the basket. The Bulls are the 7th-worst shooting team when that close to the rim and they are five points worse per 100 possessions with Nikola Vucevic patrolling the paint. Jonas Valanciunas only logged 13 minutes in the win over Memphis but this matchup suits his style.

With Williamson out, expect Trey Murphy III to be a part of the starting five. Larry Nance Jr., last seen playing 31 minutes in the win over Memphis, will likely stick to his role coming off the bench to help win the rebounding battles.

Murphy III and Jose Alvarado are two big reasons the Pelicans rank eighth in three-point attempts (35.7 per game). Murphy III (40.3% on 5.5 attempts per game) and Alvarado (40.8% on 3.5 attempts per game) are providing the spacing the team's offense needs for McCollum, Ingram, and Williamson to find their shots.

The plan is working for New Orleans. However, the Bulls have struggled, allowing the ninth-highest opponent three-point percentage (37.3). Coach Green has wanted to see more from his long-range snipers, Dyson Daniels and Herb Jones included. Can the Pelicans continue their positive momentum? Tune in at 7:00 PM CST to find out.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Chicago Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas

