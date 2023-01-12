Celtics Sweep Season Series Against Pelicans

Despite CJ McCollum's big night, the Pelicans could not stop the Boston Celtics' prolific offense.

NEW ORLEANS - The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 at Boston's TD Garden. New Orleans faced an uphill battle without three starters - Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones - going against an offensive juggernaut with the league's best record.

Boston averages the NBA's second-most points and proved just how potent they are on offense.

Jan 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gathers a pass while New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans started the game strongly despite using their 12th different season lineup because of injuries. CJ McCollum got off to a fast start, scoring 11 first-quarter points. Jonas Valanciunas was also a force in the middle, opening the game with 9 points. The Pelicans center finished the game with 3 points on ten shot attempts and four rebounds.

New Orleans trailed 35-32, but then the Celtics started to flex its offensive muscle.

Boston opened the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run that forced Willie Green to call a timeout. Over the next quarter and a half, the Celtics would pull away from New Orleans and balloon their lead to 19 points.

The two-headed monster of Jaylen Brown (41 points) and Jayson Tatum (31 points) led the Celtics in scoring.

Jan 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Besides CJ McCollum's 38 points, no other Pelicans player scored more than 18 points.

New Orleans was dominated on the boards as the Celtics grabbed 50-33 rebounds, with 11 offensive rebounds. In a game missing your top guys, the room for error is small, and the Pelicans did themselves no favors this game. The Celtics were +12 from the 3-point line and +9 in made free throws.

While New Orleans played a relatively clean match, only committing nine turnovers, the lack of bench production doomed them the entire night. The Pelicans bench only scored 23 points, and no player who played more than 3 minutes had a positive +/- on the evening.

Another loss drops New Orleans to 25-17 overall and 8-12 on the road this season. The Pelicans are amid a 5-game road trip they will continue in Detroit on Friday. New Orleans defeated Detroit earlier in the season 104-98 in December at the Smoothie King Center.

The team will conclude their road trip in Cleveland on MLK Day.

Read Pelicans Scoop Articles