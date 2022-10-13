CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson Understand David Griffin's 'Human Element'

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson understand David Griffin's human element and are growing more comfortable in their leadership roles with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans deserve the preseason hype. Still, talking about a stockpile of talent alone does a considerable disservice to the New Orleans Pelicans front office's team-building process.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson are committed to helping Brandon Ingram lead the franchise to an NBA title because they understand executive vice president David Griffin's focus on the "human element."

His approach towards producing an understanding environment trickles down to the stars, reserves, and coaching staff, thus creating an undeniable authenticity. It will pay substantial long-term dividends for the Pelicans — especially with national media.

Listen to David Griffin's opening remarks during 2022 Pelicans Media Day.

Injuries have hampered McCollum and Williamson from building on-court chemistry. Nevertheless, it shouldn't stunt their growth as team leaders. Thanks to the culture formed by the front office, both have joined the parade of players signing extensions hoping to be a part of multiple championship runs.

For instance, Larry Nance Jr. says it is the most uniquely positive environment of his professional career, a sentiment echoed by all of the veterans in the locker room.

McCollum told Marc Spears he is now, "much more comfortable here in New Orleans. I was comfortable when I got here just because of the love and the support and the fact that I was wanted and needed and utilized in a way in which I probably hadn't been utilized before since college. I was excited about that. And as I got settled in, and I started playing games, practicing, competing, getting to know the guys, going to dinners and stuff, I realized this city was a lot better than I thought. I realized it had a lot more to offer than I thought."

Admittedly, it took some convincing from the front office to complete the trade, but things got rolling for the former Trail Blazer "realized that there's a lot more to this city than Bourbon Street and Canal [Street], or where you stay when you come as a road team. And to be able to see the love, be able to see the energy this city provides, the support, the Southern hospitality, it's just unlike anything I've ever seen."

Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) waves to fans as he receives a standing ovation before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

McCollum continued, "This place gives me stability, it gives me love, gives me an opportunity. Obviously, the team is talented. I’m a piece of that. I’m going to play a hand in their present and future success. And the ownership, from top to bottom, they did all the things they said they would do, and I’m appreciative of that in terms of them saying, ‘This is what the situation’s going to be like. This is what the team’s going to be like. This is what we’re going to do on the organizational side. We want you to have influence. We want you to have the ability to provide feedback."

CJ explains how David Griffin and the Pels front office have stuck to those promises.

"They've done everything they said they would do. The basketball, they said it was going to be like a certain thing, and that's exactly what I got. And it's not always like that. You know how it is in the business. You've got a job. You don't always get what you're promised in life and in sports. And they've done that, which has been really cool to see," McCollum shared.

McCollum will share the experiences through an Andscaped diary with the team's blessings. Some special is brewing in the Big Easy, and the world will soon hear more about it from the NBPA President. Looking further down the organizational depth chart proves the point and is a big reason why Williamson put pen to paper this summer.

As a valued reserve forward, Nance Jr. could have waited to try and get a bigger paycheck. Assistant Coach Teresa Weatherspoon could have been a head coach in the WNBA. Yet they remain, sticking around because the culture is just that impressive comparatively. Borrowing from Stuart Scott, McCollum's favorite journalist, being with the Pelicans at the moment is "cooler than the other side of the pillow."

Or, as McCollum put it before Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns, "When you have something good, you hold on to it."

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (left) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in the first half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That "something" is an "organic" and "sustainable" championship culture, to use two of the Executive Vice President's favorite terms to describe the unofficial organizational mission statement. It would have been judged all for naught by fans and media alike had Williamson been convinced against signing the five-year contract extension.

However, the front office made the most convincing pitch an NBA star needs: They put a playoff product on the court so Williamson could see the success firsthand. It was almost a tease, as he explained during Media Day.

Williamson later told SI's Howard Beck, "People really out here think that I could witness something like that and then tell myself I don't want to be [there]?"

Seeing is believing, and Williamson saw this team's potential when he returned from rehab in Oregon. "I'm one of those people that I like to show you more than I tell you. Because I feel like when I tell, it doesn't even feel humble at all. So, I have to show the world."

The world can wait until the regular season. Williamson and his family have been showing the city love all summer, including signing his contract extension during a camp at the Dryades YMCA.

And still, you can't be stressed enough about addressing his pain before regaining his confidence and putting the world on notice. While McCollum helped Willie Green's squad make a run last season without knowing the offensive playbook, Williamson had stretches where he could not run last season, especially during the early stages of his rehab process.

According to Weatherspoon and Williamson, the team's support system was under a significant stress test that went beyond basketball.

"I was in dark places at times," Williamson told Beck, "because I couldn't play basketball. I could only do limited rehab things. And then just seeing how the world reacted? It took a lot. It did a lot on my spirit...I felt helpless. I couldn't do nothing about it. While [pundits] are telling me I don't care about my teammates, or I'm a bad teammate, or I don't want to be somewhere, the whole time I'm worried about my foot. I'm worried about, Man, I hope my foot heals right, because if it doesn't, who knows, I may not get to play basketball again."

Coach Spoon, already inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, described a situation where "At that most vulnerable moment, it was important for me to let him know that he's a great young man and he's worthy of those things that you work for. I could see a young man fighting to find his way, who had lost all sense of direction. And I just wanted to reach out at that moment and to let him know: I didn't care about basketball; I cared about what he was feeling, what he was thinking, how difficult were things for him at that moment."

How Zion was doing was the most important thing to consider, not where or when he was training.

She adds, "I didn't want him to feel alone. And when I tell you there were some dark days for that young man, there were some dark days...It was much bigger than basketball at that point. You didn't want to lose a young man."

After years of obstacles and turmoil churned up from outsiders, Williamson is healthy and ready to help the Pelicans show their championship potential. Through the process, "I've grown," Williamson says. "I learned a lot about myself, learned more about the game."

Williamson asserts that the doubters are "going to see that I've matured off the court and on the court. And they're also gonna see that my game has evolved. I'm gonna show the world things that I've had in my arsenal that I didn't show before...But now, after this journey, it's not even so much about showing the world who I am. It's more so just proving myself right."

Griffin's all-hands-on-deck, all-voices-heard approach with vice presidents Swin Cash, Aaron Nelson, and general manager Trajan Langdon was ridiculed during the darkest days.

Today, the emphasis on the human element is finally being rewarded.

