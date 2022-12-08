It is human nature to try and make comparisons between NBA Lottery picks when they match up against one another. However, it is hard to make judgments between Jaden Ivey, drafted 5th overall, and Dyson Daniels (8th overall). Their current situations and path to the pros are too different so Daniels does not worry about the outside noise.

Daniels (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist) kept pace with Ivey (12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block) in the 104-98 New Orleans win over Detroit. Both coaches were asked about the two rookies and the fairness of trying to form conclusions from head-to-head battles this early in the season.

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey explained, "Well one, (the Pelicans) are talking about a championship right now. That's the difference with us. We are in a rebuilding situation but still climbing out of it and growing. You bring a young man in the situation where you guys are, with the veteran players like CJ McCollum, and that group, it's a little bit more pressure. You have to grow up quicker."

Casey continued, "I'm really impressed with Dyson Daniels, he's done a heck of a job. That's a great compliment to the G-league program he came through. He's a little bit ahead of the curve with the NBA game. He just plays with great poise and control. Sees the floor and makes great basketball plays. Seems like he has a great basketball IQ from the outside looking in.”

Still, Willie Green knows the comparisons are inevitable. When asked if they were unfair the New Orleans coach said, "Nah, I think from a fan perspective and with the interest in our game, you look at the top picks and people are going to compare them. I think both Dyson and Ivey are doing a great job for their teams."

"Dyson is doing great for us. He is progressively getting better and getting the opportunity to play. When he does, he is confident and continues to grow. Ivey is doing the same thing for Detroit. Most of the young guys that come into the NBA that's what they do. The more they play, the more they gain confidence."

