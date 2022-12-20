Gayle Benson's Christmas Spirit On Full Display This Week

Gayle Benson has spent weeks spreading the Christmas Spirit and the Governor of the New Orleans Pelicans is not done yet.

It's the Monday before Christmas and all through the South, Gayle Benson keeps giving, giving presents out. Yes, New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson is a busy woman who takes on leadership roles with the NBA and NFL but those year-round jobs have not taken away from the focus spent on the communities that support her sporting ventures.

It's an all-hands effort to help. The team and corporate sponsors have stepped up but Benson has led the charge. She was cutting up the room with Crossroads NOLA and the Louisiana Special Olympics groups. Benson's "Month of Giving" was just getting started.

Benson attended the Bastion Community of Resilience holiday party in the Purple Heart Room on Thursday. Pierre T. Pelican and Sir Saint joined in to help 58 families prepare for the holiday break. The next day Benson hit KIPP Central City primary and Lafayette Academy Lower School like Santa in a chimney for a Samaritan's Feet shoe distribution for about 700 children.

The whole PelsSquad cheer team will join Benson this Thursday for a women's and children's shelter holiday party. Five dozen families needing a smile will get to dance with the team, meet the mascots, and share a meal in a safe space.

The Pelicans and Northwestern Mutual teamed up last week to work with the Salvation Army in assisting 44 New Orleans families in celebrating the spirit of the season with a holiday party. Cookies were baked, ornaments decorated, games played, gifts unwrapped, and it all ended with a bedtime story read to help the little ones wind down.

The hyped-up holiday enthusiasm is seeping into the Smoothie King Center as well. The Pelicans have announced that the team’s Monday home game against the Milwaukee Bucks is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. December 19.

“We are excited to announce a sellout crowd for the Pelicans game Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson. “We have had a thrilling start to the basketball season thus far, and I look forward to seeing our fans arrive early and pack the Smoothie King Center on Monday night.”

The Pelicans are unfortunately on a three-game losing streak coming off the most recent road trip. Thankfully, five of their next six games are in New Orleans. With that kind of home cooking on the schedule, there is a good chance the Pelicans can go into the New Year with the best record in the Western Conference.

There would be no better gift to Gayle Benson or the loyal fans to have their patience over the years paid off with a sneak peek at home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs.

