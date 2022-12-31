Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve

New Orleans, La.- The first-place New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (21-13) for a star-studded showcase of the 2019 NBA Draft to close out the calendar year on New Year's Eve 2022.

Health, pandemics, and injuries have kept Zion Williamson and Ja Morant from sharing the biggest of NBA stages together. The former AAU teammates will get that chance to cap off a great year for both franchises. Memphis and New Orleans are coming off of surprising playoff runs and now sit atop the Western Conference standings.

Furthermore, both organizations have built contenders capable of doing more than treading water even though neither has had their planned starting fives in tact for more than a handful of games.

When: December 31, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CST

December 31, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CST

FedEx Forum Memphis, TN Watch: Bally Sports NO

Bally Sports NO Listen: WRNO 99.5 New Orleans

Larry Nance Jr. (neck) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are still listed on the injury report for New Orleans. Santi Aldama is day-to-day but Memphis has already ruled Danny Green out. Still, this showcase is all about the two stars that already have their own Nike-branded shoe lines. Williamson and Morant being available will sell tickets.

Morant's mouth might have put a target on his team's back. When asked about the team he is most worried about, Morant dismissed the whole Western Conference, saying "I'm fine in the West."

The Grizzlies have not been about to shoot their way out of trouble. Memphis is streaky from beyond the three-point line this season and they're currently in one of their worst stretches. Memphis enters the game having made less than 10 three-pointers in four of their last six games, going 2-4 over the last two weeks.

The Grizzlies had won the previous seven games before this most recent cold stretch. Memphis made 13 in a win over the Toronto Raptors but they are still learning how to fight back as a braggadocios favorite on a nightly basis, at least according to Dillon Brooks.

“I feel like this season when we get talked back to, we just freeze up,” Brooks explained after last week's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Will the Pelicans be able to keep the Grizzlies hibernating from beyond the arc or will Memphis wake up and win a home game to end 2022?

