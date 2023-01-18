Heat vs. Pelicans: Knife Fight In NOLA

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-18) return home to the Smoothie King Center after a five-game road trip to face off against the Miami Heat (24-21). The Pelicans have won only two games in the last 12 days so a home win would go a long way to keeping pace in the race for the Western Conference's top spot.

Herb Jones (back contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful on the official injury report after missing the past three games listed as questionable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are also going to miss this game against Miami.

When: Wednesday, January 18 @ 7 PM CST

Where: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Watch: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Listen: 99.5 WRNO

Jan 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat are still scrapping but sit in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. Miami has been mentioned as a buyer and seller going into the trade deadline. Jimmy Butler is starting to show signs of slowing down but this Pat Riley-run franchise still believes an NBA Finals run is possible.

Miami is coming off a 121-113 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks Monday, which snapped a three-game win streak. They'll be looking to make a jump up the rankings with a win over the short-handed Pelicans. However, Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable after missing the last four games. Both Nikola Jovic (back) and Duncan Robinson (finger) are out but Caleb Martin (quad) is listed as probable.

With Butler and Bam Adebayo back in the lineup, and the possible return of Kyle Lowry, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas will have their hands full. The two vets have been leading the way for Willie Green's young squad but a return home is another chance for Naji Marshall, Dyson Daniels, and Trey Murphy III to step up with their inclusion to the starting five.

If Lowry is a late scratch, McCollum will get to go against the defensive-minded Gabe Vincent. McCollum got bumped off his spots in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. He should be able to focus on his shot more since Vincent is less of a shooting threat.

Oct 25, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) and guard Dyson Daniels (11) go for a rebound against Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels is getting praise for some beyond-his-years defense at a rookie. The 8th overall pick will get another shot to slow down a star going against Tyler Herro. The next step is helping carry a bit more of the scoring burden. Daniels (4.4 ppg) has seen a minutes increase but has yet to find the offensive flow consistently.

Naji Marshall starting across from Jimmy Butler is the closest the NBA will come to a knife fight. Both are known for their tenacity on both ends of the court. Butler and Marshall could both finish with 20 points and at least one technical foul. Walking that fine line could be the difference in a win or loss.

Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas should not get stretched thin by Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. Martin is a prototypical power forward who can shoot from the corner and clear the defensive glass. If Valanciunas can handle the low block, Murphy III should have the space to have a breakout game.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas

