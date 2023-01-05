Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado Trying To Break Shooting Slumps

Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado are both suffering through shooting slumps at the wrong time for the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans, La. - The old hoops cliche is still undefeated. Shooting solves issues. A lack of shooters creates them. The New Orleans Pelicans, regardless of their Western Conference-leading 24 wins, have to decide how to address an issue.

Poor shooting from Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado has been hurting the team and it could not come at a worse time due to injuries, though they both may have turned a corner in the 119-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Jose Alvarado scored 38 points in a marvelous home performance on December 4, 2022, to help the New Orleans Pelicans topple NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. The two-way sensation from Georgia Tech has made only 10 of his 51 three-pointers since then going into Wednesday's game, covering a full month of a cold streak.

The defensive standout did hit 3/6 (5/9 overall) of his three-point attempts against the Rockets though, showing an unwavering confidence that is not surprising to the Smoothie King Center faithful. Alvarado finished with 13 points along with 5 assists and at least three celebratory poses for the crowd in the first half alone.



Herb Jones was 0/8 over the last three games before Wednesday. He had not made a shot from beyond the arc since December 22, 2022. The Alabama alum only attempted one shot in the first half against the Rockets though he did make that three-pointer, finishing with a workmanlike 9 points and 5 rebounds.

Coach Willie Green has said the team evaluates where they are at every ten games. Using that formula, Jones started the season 4/21 from three-point range in the first ten-game set and is hitting on 28% for the season, though he did eclipse the 1,000 career points milestone against Houston. Last year he shot 33% on 2.2 attempts per game. He shot 33% on 2.2 attempts per game as a second-round pick rookie.

Shaking Up Roles To Break Slumps

Green's directives to Alvarado and Jones remain the same. Shoot open shots. If either is wide open on the perimeter with no obvious pass to a cutter or low-block big man, they need to take advantage of those opportunities. But what are the options if the shots continue to fall at an inconsistent rate?

The Pelicans will have their hand forced in the next few weeks. They practically have no other option but to let Jones and Alvarado play while Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe), and Larry Nance Jr. are on the injury report.

Trey Murphy III is already playing nearly 30 minutes per game. Kira Lewis Jr. is still knocking off some rust and Dereon Seabron is untested at the NBA level. Once the team gets their two leading All-Stars back though, how will the minutes be divvied up?

Naji Marshall has been a revelation over the past two weeks. The former undrafted rookie on a two-way contract has become a multidimensional, multi-use swiss army knife of sorts for the Pelicans. His passing has really been great, including two different highlight dimes to Willy Hernangomez and Trey Murphy III.

Dyson Daniels is shooting 39% from deep on 1.5 attempts per game. The coaching staff's re-evaluation has to include asking whether Not on Herb's defense is worth taking minutes away from Marshall and Daniels. Daniels, the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 19 minutes per game. Jones is averaging 27 minutes.

The ramifications go further than this regular season as well. Jones is due up for a contract extension this summer. Will he bet on himself in hopes of shooting up into a near-max-level contract for a former second-round pick? Will the guaranteed money on a more team-friendly deal be like an open corner three, too hard to pass up? How will the team handle negotiations if Jones's offense stagnates?

Good shooting helps answer all of these questions. A few more month-long slumps might cause a few more issues as the season goes on. The starting five has already missed a third of the season. There is only so much time left before this team will measure itself against the tests of the NBA Playoffs.

