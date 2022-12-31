McCollum Makes History In Pelicans Win Over 76ers

New Orleans, La.- CJ McCollum (42 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) made a franchise-record and career-high 11 three-pointers to pace the New Orleans Pelicans past the Philadelphia 76ers. Zion Williamson poured in another 36 points and the Smoothie King Center faithful got to witness a 127-116 victory by the home team to end the 2022 calendar year.

McCollum sank three consecutive shots from beyond the arc in a 42-second span during the second quarter, giving New Orleans a 16-point lead. He went into halftime with seven made three-pointers and ended 11 of 16.

McCollum, who topped Peja Stojakovic’s former New Orleans record of 10, explained “It’s just a credit to working hard and believing in yourself and really, really taking the game seriously. Peja is obviously a legend who shot the ball extremely well. These types of nights come with preparation.”

McCollum started the night hot. Williamson helped close the deal with 12 points in the fourth quarter. Williamson complimented McCollum on keeping everything within the offense.

"He has been on one," Williamson said. "That was amazing. None of the 3s looked forced. I think that's what made it look so beautiful. None of his shots looked forced. They were all in rhythm. They were all within the offense."

Coach Willie Green talked about his team's offense and Williamson's closing abilities after the game.

“I love to see it. What makes Z special is that physically he can take all the bumps and all the hits and he keeps coming at you. I wouldn’t want to guard him...When he plays with that type of force and that pace. His slow-to-fast was just really good and he just got it going. The basket got bigger as the game progressed. That’s how he has to play. He may not have 40 every game, but he’ll have a major impact."

Green said of McCollum night, “It’s impressive. Peja is one of the all-time greatest three-point shooters during his era. For CJ to come in like he did tonight and shoot the three-ball well, it’s a credit to the work he puts in. CJ is a pro. It’s what he does over and over again.”

Joel Embiid matched McCollum early, scoring 15 of Philadephia's 24 points. He finished with 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. James Harden added another 20 points and 10 assists in the loss.

Jose Alvarado (7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 4 steals) pulled off his signature GTA steal move and drew a big momentum-shifting charge from James Harden. Jonas Valanciunas (10 points, 9 rebounds) and Willy Hernangomez (13 points, 4 rebounds) did enough to keep Embiid from getting the rest of the 76ers involved.

Naji Marshall (5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) and Trey Murphy III (8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) kept James Harden limited to just 8 shots. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey were the only other Philadelphia players with 10 or more besides Embiid (14/22).

Dyson Daniels, Jaxson Hayes, and Devonte' Graham combined for only six points but only took four shots. The offense really ran through McCollum and Williamson all night. Daniels, Hayes, and Graham did have 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block. The trio committed no turnovers and just two personal fouls.

McCollum and Williamson will get all the credit. Only two other Pelicans scored more than 10 points. However, New Orleans played intense defense that Doc Rivers says kept his team off rhythm all night. The 76ers coughed up 13 turnovers in the first half and those turned into 25 points for the Pelicans.

“McCollum was great tonight,” Rivers said. “He got a lot of those in transition. I really thought that with the turnovers, we never could get a rhythm. It would be great if it was just one stretch, but it just never stopped.”

