NBA Loses a King: Legendary Bill Russell Dies at 88

Bill Russell was a King. He won an NBA championship eleven times in thirteen seasons as a player and later player-head coach for the Boston Celtics. Russell was the last player-head coach to win a title in the NBA. More importantly, he was the first black head coach to lead an NBA team to a championship title.

Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA legend Bill Russell speaks during a special tribute to him during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Russell's Boston Celtics teams were a dominant force in the league. I recall the clips of a brilliant, quick, and athletic man. His defensive ability to guard Wilt Chamberlain's length, Elgin Baylor's craftiness, and Oscar Robertson's strength were unparalleled to any other player in his era.

Bill Russell was a national treasure, social advocate for the people, and one of basketball's true ambassadors of the game.

He will be missed.

I'll let his record and stats speak for themselves...