Pelicans Announce Road-Heavy Preseason Schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their 2022 NBA Preseason schedule and will host only one home warm-up game at the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their 2022 NBA Preseason schedule and will host only one home warm-up game at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will open preseason play in Chicago against Lonzo Ball's Bulls on Tuesday, October 4 at 7 PM CST. New Orleans will welcome the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham to the Smoothie King Center on Friday, October 7, also at 7 PM CST. 

Chicago will probably get to see the first game of Williamson's comeback tour. The Pistons game would be Zion Williamson's first game at home since a 108-103 win over the Golden State Warriors on May 4, 2021.  

New Orleans will go back on the road for matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat on October 9 and 12, respectively. The Pelicans will get their first scouting report on the new-look Spurs and Jeremy Sochan. New Orleans will not know what to expect in Miami until the Kevin Durant trade situation plays out.

The Pelicans will end their exhibition tour against the Atlanta Hawks at Legacy Arena – home of the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will have one last chance to get comfortable against a Herb Jones-led defense before the games start to count in the standings.

Broadcast and ticketing information for preseason games will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the Pelicans’ preseason home game in Birmingham, AL are currently available for presale to Birmingham Squadron Insiders and through the Birmingham Squadron ticket office. The special presale rate ends Thursday, August 4 at 11:59 PM CST. 

Fans can become Birmingham Squadron Insiders by signing up online or visiting the team's ticketing portal. Those interested in attending the game but needing to request additional details can also call the Squadron ticket office at (205) 719-0850.

